

Capitals head coach Todd Reirden will be in his second year at the helm for Washington as he manages a team with plenty of offseason turnover. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Step inside the Washington Capitals dressing room at MedStar Capitals IcePlex, and the subtle changes start to jump out one by one.

The panels on the wall of each player’s stalls are a new, bold red. The cushioned blue seats replaced the plain wood ones. Both are fairly modest improvements, but at the core, the room remains quite similar. At the center of the remodel is Washington Capitals Coach Todd Reirden, looking to build off his first full season as head coach. And in a way, this season represents Reirden’s first real fresh start with the team.

Last year, Reirden took over a group looking to keep everything the same as when the Capitals won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Now with a considerable number of personnel changes after Washington’s first-round playoff exit, Reirden has the opportunity to immediately put his stamp on the team.

“It’s definitely a different entity this year, [and] every time it is going to play out a little bit different,” Reirden said. “You don’t have a perfect blueprint from the season before, but certainly you can use different examples from the prior years to help you learn and get better.”

[Brooks Orpik is back with the Capitals ... in a player development role]

With a lengthy offseason, Reirden had a prolonged period to step away from the game and reflect, analyzing the highs and lows, which decisions worked and which didn’t.,

Moving past the weight of trying to defend the Cup as a rookie head coach, Reirden will manage a roster full of offseason additions, tasked with slotting them in the right positions best suited to enhance their own games, as well as team needs.

Systemically on the ice, he’ll continue to add different looks and nuances that “involve playing a little bit more of an aggressive game in some different areas.”

“There’s a number of new bodies, and it was important that we continue to build on the things that we’ve been able to accomplish here the last five seasons,” Reirden said. “There are definitely going to be some small adjustments and some tweaks to some things that will allow us to play more to our strengths."

The question of how the new additions fit into the lineup will be answered during training camp, as all players aside from defenseman Michal Kempny, who is still recovering from a torn hamstring, are expected to be healthy when camp begins.

The top two forward lines remain steady, while the bottom six saw significant turnover with the additions of Richard Panik, Garnet Hathaway and Brendan Leipsic. With General Manager Brian MacLellan targeting depth forwards in free agency, returners Travis Boyd and Chandler Stephenson’s spots on the roster look to be in jeopardy.

For the defensemen, the losses of Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen combined with newcomer Radko Gudas will bring a slightly new look. There will be a training camp battle to fill the left spot on the third pair with Jonas Siegenthaler and Christian Djoos expected to fight for the role. Top prospects such as Alex Alexeyev also will be viable options as the season goes on. Last season’s trade deadline acquisition Nick Jensen also is expected to be tried out in a top-four role, as is Gudas. If Kempny is ready to go for the season opener, which remains the team’s hope, Reirden said he hopes for a more consistent look from the blue line this season.

“We really had a situation losing Kempny last year,” Reirden said. “We had to adjust some things and you know, putting players in different spots and [figuring out] what would allow those players — left shot, right shot whatever it was — to be in a situation where we put the best actual players in the lineup. I think it sets up a little bit better this year with us for righties and lefties if we can all be healthy here.”

[Capitals training camp preview: Is Pheonix Copley’s job as the backup goaltender safe?]

In goal, Braden Holtby remains the team’s No. 1 goaltender, but the backup position, occupied by Pheonix Copley last season, will be an open spot during camp with top prospect Ilya Samsonov still waiting to make his NHL debut.

“It’s a competition, and Pheonix, you know, did a great job of being in that role last year and there’s no question that there’s a young highly-touted player [Samsonov] that finished the year behind him last year and wants to have a chance to stay here in Washington and he’s going to get that opportunity,” Reirden said. “This is Pheonix’s responsibility to continue to improve and get better and secure that spot, and it’s Samsonov’s job to come in and prove that he should be here.”

If all the newcomers weren’t enough, a tight salary-cap squeeze will force the team to make some tough roster choices before the Oct. 2 season opener. With the Capitals more than $1.3 million over the $81.5-million salary cap, it almost certainly necessitates a trade or the team will waive a player they otherwise like.

But even with the salary cap constraints a lingering question mark, Reirden remains confident with how the situation shakes out, and the adjustments he will make. For now, like always, training camp will be a place for experimentation.

“You can utilize and gain from experience that you’ve gone through, but just seems the same day doesn’t repeat itself very often,” Reirden said. “I think this year in that respect is going to be certainly different than it was last year. It’s my second year going through it as a head coach, same with my staff. I think that’s just going to help us continue to improve.”

