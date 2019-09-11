

The news wasn’t a surprise, but given what has happened the last few days, it seemed monumental. With Redskins running back Derrius Guice injured and seemingly unable to play Sunday against Dallas, the team’s head coach, Jay Gruden, said Adrian Peterson will start in Guice’s place.

A week ago the announcement would have seemed obvious. But that was before Gruden didn’t dress Peterson in last Sunday’s season-opener against the Eagles, and punctuated the move by saying he would only play Peterson when Guice is also available if “we think we can run the ball 55 times in a game in I-formation.”

Now that Guice has a meniscus injury in his right knee that will keep him out from anywhere between a week and a month, Gruden softened his tone about Peterson on Wednesday.

“No,” Gruden said when asked if he and Peterson needed to talk about what happened over the weekend. “We’ve talked, he’s in a good place. Nobody’s ever happy if you’re the backup or not dressing, but you are still on the team and when your number is called, you roll. And Adrian is a pro and I feel very good if his number is called this week he will be ready to go and play very hard, and he’ll be Adrian Peterson.”

Despite the fact he ran for 1,042 yards last season, Peterson isn’t as well-suited for Gruden’s offense as Guice. And the development seems to be frustrating Gruden, who is already hampered by the uncertainty surrounding his star tight end Jordan Reed, who suffered a concussion in the third preseason game and has yet to be cleared for games, even though he has been able to take part in a portion of the team’s practices the last several days.

The Redskins hope to get a definitive word on Reed’s availability on Thursday, but the uncertainty of not having both Guice and Reed seems to leave Gruden more uneasy, especially with a talented Dallas Cowboys team coming to town for Washington’s home opener.

When asked if the uncertainty surrounding Reed hampers his gameplanning, Gruden agreed.

“It does a lot. He’s one of the better receiving tight ends in the league, so we are able to move him around a lot and do some different things with him,” Gruden said. “It’s just hard right now at this stage when you don’t know if he’s coming in or not, because there are plays that you design for Jordan you wouldn’t design for somebody else. No offense to that somebody else, [but] he’s different.”

Neither Peterson nor Reed spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Guice wasn’t at Wednesday’s practice or around the locker room afterward. Gruden said Guice was having another examination on his injured right knee and held out a slight hope that the second-year running back could possibly play on Sunday.

Gruden also expressed hope that defensive lineman Jonathan Allen might be able to play against Dallas. Allen sprained his knee in the second quarter of the Philadelphia game. Gruden said Allen, who already had two MRIs this week, was being examined on Wednesday. Even if Allen isn’t able to play on Sunday, Gruden said he felt confident he’d be cleared for the team’s next game, a week from Monday at home against Chicago.

Another injury that could be a problem is a foot injury suffered by safety Montae Nicholson, who missed practice on Wednesday. Gruden said he is hopeful Nicholson will be able to play against the Cowboys. Less certain is the status of backup defensive lineman Caleb Brantley, who has been battling a foot problem for several weeks and had to leave Sunday’s game. He missed practice on Wednesday, too.

Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau both were limited in Wednesday’s practice. Dunbar is dealing with a sore knee and Moreau missed the opening game with a sprained ankle.

