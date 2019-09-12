

Week 1 had a little bit of everything. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers kicked off the NFL’s 100th season with a 10-3 snoozer, the lowest scoring NFL season opener since 1984. The New England Patriots started their title defense with a 33-3 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers, then signed disgruntled wideout Antonio Brown, who, on Tuesday, was accused of rape and sexual assault in federal lawsuit. And the Miami Dolphins played so poorly reports surfaced that “multiple Dolphins players” were on the cusp of demanding trades elsewhere.

Some of those teams mentioned, and a few others, are featured in this week’s best bets, where our league-projection formula helps determine how often one team should beat another based on actual and projected win rates. That gives us win probabilities for every game, as well as an implied margin of victory — helpful for picking games against the spread.

Here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-19)

Pick: Miami Dolphins +19

The Patriots opened as massive betting favorites over the Dolphins entering this divisional matchup (14½-point favorite on Sept. 8), and the spread has only continued to rise since then.

A 19-point spread is rare. Since 2002, the year the NFL expanded to 32 teams, there have been seven matchups involving at least a 19-point favorite. Only one, the Seattle Seahawks over the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013, covered. New England accounted for four of the non-covering events.

Meanwhile, Miami Coach Brian Flores liked what he saw from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Dolphins’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and announced Fitzpatrick would start against the Patriots. Fitzpatrick didn’t have the “Fitzmagic” we saw last season, but a lack of a consistent running game (Miami’s three running backs combined for 12 yards on 10 carries) and lack of pass protection (pressured on 15 of 33 drop backs) against the Ravens contributed to his foibles.

New England’s pass rush and run defense are both projected to be worse than Baltimore’s in 2019 per Pro Football Focus, giving Miami a chance to keep this close. And by close, I mean within 14 points.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5

Detroit lost an 18-point lead and ended Week 1 with a tie against the Arizona Cardinals. That collapse was, in part, facilitated by the poor play of Lions’ left tackle Taylor Decker and right tackle Rick Wagner. Decker allowed two sacks, a hit and four hurries while Wagner was responsible for one sack, two hits and four hurries on Sunday, leading to quarterback Matthew Stafford seeing pass pressure on 24 of his 51 drop backs.

OLB Terrell Suggs had the second-fastest sack of Week 1, per #NextGenStats, bringing down Matthew Stafford in 2.64 seconds. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 10, 2019

In Week 2 the Lions will have their hands full with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, two edge rushers that ranked 19th and 24th, respectively, last year for their pass-rushing ability, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. That’s bad news for Stafford, who saw his quarterback rating drop last year from 96.0 in a clean pocket to 71.3 when facing pressure, roughly the difference in performance between Pro Bowlers Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen in 2018.

Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

Pick: Chicago Bears -2.5

The Bears struggled to score points during the season opener against the Packers but Chicago’s defense was as nasty as advertised.

Last year’s Pro Bowl starters — linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Eddie Jackson — along with alternate Leonard Floyd, are complemented by linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. Smith was credited with five tackles and Robertson-Harris chipped in on two sacks (one credited to him), one hit and two hurries against Green Bay.

Denver, on the other hand, managed just two points per drive last week, with a 25 percent efficiency in the red zone against the Oakland Raiders, a defense expected to be the fifth-worst of 2019 per Football Outsiders.

The three games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 2 slate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)

Pick: Carolina Panthers -6.5

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers +1.5

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings +3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5)

Pick: Houston Texans -8.5

Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants

Pick: Buffalo Bills -2

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -3

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks +4

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)

Pick: Arizona Cardinals +13.5

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Redskins

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -5

Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Oakland Raiders

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -8

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Pick: New Orleans Saints +3

Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -1.5

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets

Pick: Cleveland Browns -2.5

