

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) is one of several Redskins defensive backs dealing with injuries this week. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Three major contributors in the Washington Redskins secondary were on the injury report Thursday, with just one more practice remaining before Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) did not practice, while starting safety Montae Nicholson (foot) and slot cornerback Fabian Moreau (ankle) were limited in the session.

Coach Jay Gruden described Dunbar as having a sore knee, “nothing major.”

“It’ll be big for Dunbar and Fabian tomorrow,” Gruden said. “It’ll be a big day for them. We have [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie], also, who can play outside and, obviously, Jimmy [Moreland] can play outside as well. We might have to address a little bit of something tomorrow, but we’ll see how those two guys are. It’s going to be critical tomorrow. Big day tomorrow as far as the secondary’s concerned.”

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) did not practice, and while it’s uncertain if he’ll be ready to play against Dallas, he received good news Wednesday that his sprained MCL isn’t a long-term injury. There’s optimism that he’ll be back in time for a Week 3 home game against the Chicago Bears, if he can’t play this Sunday.

Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (foot) and quarterback Colt McCoy (leg) also missed practice.

Tight end Jordan Reed practiced on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through the concussion protocol. Reed’s status for Sunday’s game is still to be determined.

More Redskins coverage:

Derrius Guice could miss up to eight weeks with torn meniscus in his knee

Svrluga: Jay Gruden was already on shaky ground. Benching Adrian Peterson didn’t help.

Redskins’ Jonathan Allen avoids injury scare, is expected back sooner than later