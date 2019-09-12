

The last time something like this happened, USA Basketball unleashed its fury on the world.

Embarrassed on the international stage in 2002, 2004 and 2006 — a sixth-place finish in the FIBA World Championship in Indianapolis with a lackluster roster, a bronze medal in the Athens Olympics, perhaps a nadir for the program, and a semifinal loss in the FIBA World Championship in Japan — the disappointments served as the catalyst for the 2008 “Redeem Team” at the Beijing Games and more than a decade of pure domination: a 58-game winning streak with USA rosters featuring the biggest names in the sport.

This week, that dynastic period ended: On Wednesday, Team USA lost for the first time since 2006 in an international tournament. The next day, it lost again.

Wednesday’s 89-79 loss to France in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals eliminated Team USA from medal contention, and the group followed with a second loss Thursday, 94-89, to Serbia. The Americans can now place no higher than seventh in this World Cup. Team USA was burned Thursday by Sacramento Kings swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 points, six assists), while Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a relatively modest impact (nine points, seven assists). Bogdanovic’s NBA teammate Harrison Barnes led Team USA with 22 points, and Kemba Walker added 18 points and eight assists.

Such a disappointment doesn’t qualify as a surprise. This version of USA Basketball was noticeably bereft of star power — while the 2008 national team fielded 11 all-stars and a league MVP, this summer’s roster featured just two current NBA all-stars and probably (at best) three future all-stars. None of them should be considered a surefire (or even probable) Hall of Famer at this point.

In this age of load management, the marquee names that populated past tournaments largely stayed home to prepare for the upcoming NBA season, leaving Coach Gregg Popovich as Team USA’s biggest star. (No offense to Walker.)



Then there were the early signs of structural instability — a bizarre scrimmage defeat to a team of NBA hopefuls and hangers-on last month, a loss to Australia in a World Cup tuneup game on Aug. 24, and an overtime win against Turkey in group play that almost definitely should have been a loss on Sept. 3. The losses exposed depth issues, particularly among the team’s big men and outside shooters. And an ankle sprain for Jayson Tatum, who could be anywhere from Team USA’s best to fifth-best player, depending on the day, compounded all these issues and temporarily made some stars look smart for skipping the tournament.

So, as many feared, the team that traveled to China simply wasn’t good enough, not when the rest of the world has gotten markedly better. Serbia won with an MVP candidate (Jokic) and four other current NBA players. France rolled out six current or former NBA talents, including a two-time defensive player of the year (Rudy Gobert). Walker, meanwhile, served as Team USA’s alpha dog, flanked by Milwaukee Bucks all-star Khris Middleton and a trio of promising pups (Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown).

Praise the guys who showed up for Team USA, because they did exactly that, unlike many others. But with the Americans already locked into a spot for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, it’s now time to wonder what the response to these losses will be.

Popovich, as sure of a basketball legend as there is, has extra motivation to get this team back to the top. He is somehow still chasing national team success, after serving as an assistant on the disappointing 2002 and 2004 teams.

“I still haven’t gotten over [Athens],” 2004 head coach Larry Brown told the New York Times, “and I’m sure Pop hasn’t, either.”

Will some of the guys who dropped out this summer — James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Tobias Harris, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, etc. — be tempted by a shot at an Olympic gold medal and the fact that the team clearly needs their help to reestablish its dominance?

Is another Team USA renaissance in store? Will we see a Redeem Team 2.0 in 2020?

The Americans can be disappointed by this summer’s result, but now it’s all about how they respond in 2020.

