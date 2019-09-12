

Pittsburgh's James Conner had just 21 yards on 10 carries in Week 1, but he salvaged his outing, to some degree, with 44 yards on four receptions. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Here are my lists of players for Week 2. The rankings default to half-PPR settings, so for full-PPR or standard leagues, adjust players up or down a bit if they are particularly dependent on receiving volume or touchdowns. Following the rankings, I’ll have some notes on players of particular interest this week.

4 QB names of interest

Baker Mayfield, Browns (positional rank this week 8): After laying a Week 1 stink bomb, Mayfield has a chance to drop bombs on the Jets’ underwhelming secondary and restore faith in his ability to conduct a dangerous offense.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (10): The fact that Pittsburgh could get nothing going in its opener could be explained, at least in part, by having to play on the road against a tough Patriots defense. Roethlisberger gets an easier assignment at home versus the Seahawks, but it will be hard to excel if a banged-up JuJu Smith-Schuster is limited or can’t play at all.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (11): The debut of the new-look Dallas attack was a smashing success, and Prescott can bolster hopes for a top-five season by keeping it up at Washington.

Andy Dalton, Bengals (17): Speaking of transformed offenses, Cincinnati went pass-happy at Seattle last week, with notable results even in the absence of A.J. Green. If Dalton is going to wing it like that on a regular basis, he’ll be a popular streamer and could contend for fringe-QB1 status.

4 RB names of interest

James Conner, Steelers (8): Conner was a first-round selection in many drafts, but he didn’t perform like one last week and now is dealing with an illness. He is expected to play, and his fantasy owners will be anxiously looking for reassurance that he was a worthy pick.

Devin Singletary, Bills (27): It was a case of much better late than never for Singletary, who shined in Week 1 after Buffalo finally started to give him the ball. The rookie back has a chance to build on that and make his case to be considered a solid RB2 going forward.

Malcolm Brown, Rams (41): Unexpectedly extensive usage, particularly near the goal line, made Brown a coveted commodity on the waiver wire. Will he continue to steal carries and touchdowns from Todd Gurley, thus making Brown a decent flex play?

Rex Burkhead, Patriots (44): Burkhead might be New England’s version of Brown, in that he could be slated to ease the workload of a primary back with knee issues (in this case, Sony Michel). In that scenario, Burkhead may get plenty of touches in an expected rout of Miami that wouldn’t seem to require much from Michel.

4 WR names of interest

Davante Adams, Packers (4): Given that Adams had at least 81 yards or a touchdown in every game last season, and in many cases both, his opening line of 4-36-0 was a huge disappointment. That came against the Bears’ stingy defense, but the road doesn’t get much easier in a home date with Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings.

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (8): The top Week 1 scorer among all players, Watkins has an excellent chance against Oakland to maintain his fantasy supremacy. In other words, now may be your final chance to trade for him at anything less than top dollar, at least until Tyreek Hill nears his return.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (19): With Doug Baldwin gone and seemingly little else among Seattle’s receiving corps, wasn’t Lockett supposed to be peppered with targets? Instead, he got just two last week, hardly befitting a locked-in WR2, so this week’s game will be an important test of his role in the Seahawks’ offense.

Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (38): The replacement of injured QB Nick Foles with rookie Gardner Minshew pushed Westbrook down the rankings a bit, but he could bounce right back if he proves to be the apple of Minshew’s eye.

3 TE names of interest

Darren Waller, Raiders (5): Jon Gruden talked up Waller in the offseason, but then again, the garrulous coach talks up a lot of people. In this case, though, promises of feeding targets to the previously unheralded TE could well be coming to fruition.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions (7): Rookie TEs rarely make big impacts right away, but this Iowa product could be an exception, if his Week 1 outing (6-131-1) is any indication.

Jared Cook, Saints (10): After posting a career year in Oakland and then signing with New Orleans, Cook was widely considered a top-10 choice at TE, but his inauspicious debut with the Saints (2-37-0) should have his owners worried that they might not have drafted Jimmy Graham 2.0.

