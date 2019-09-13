

An Alabama fan cheers during the second half of a game against New Mexico State. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

At Alabama, where the football is only boring when the home team goes up by six touchdowns, students are now being penalized if they leave a game early.

A report Thursday by the New York Times found that the college football juggernaut uses location-tracking technology to support its student loyalty rewards program. The basics are simple, and a bit eerie: students download the Tide Loyalty Points app, earn 100 points for attending a home game and then get an additional 250 if they’re still in attendance by the fourth quarter.

The idea is that the incentive of more points will prevent students from leaving games early, something that Tide coach Nick Saban has spoken out against before and returned to this past weekend after Alabama’s 62-10 win over New Mexico State, the second week of the app.

“If I asked that whole student section, do you want to be No. 1?” Saban wondered. “Nobody would hold their hand up and say I want to be No. 4. They would all say No. 1. But are they willing to do everything to be No. 1? That’s another question. You can ask them that. I don’t know the answer.”

Alabama’s system represents an extreme example of a broadly-used idea. On a more local level, Maryland employs a loyalty system for football and men’s basketball. In recent years, there has not been much use for the program during football season. With the Terps hanging around the bottom of the Big Ten standings, most students who applied for a football ticket received one with no issues.

But now that the Terps are off to a 2-0 start and ranked No. 21 in the country, the school’s ticketing system will play an increased role. Penn State is coming to College Park on September 27 and, according to a school spokesman, the athletics department received about 14,500 requests for 10,000 seats as of Thursday evening. When demand exceeds capacity for any Maryland game, a lottery is triggered and each student’s number of entries is determined by loyalty points.

Students that had attended both of Maryland’s previous home games had four points, two for each game. No part of Maryland’s system looks at or incentivizes length of stay at the game. Maryland students say that it’s fairly common for friends and classmates to stop by a game, scan their ticket to get in and then quickly leave with their loyalty points in tact.

On Thursday afternoon, senior Alex Murphy was checking his student ticket account to confirm that he had accrued four points. Murphy had applied to get a Penn State ticket but wasn’t selected.

On Thursday morning, the school had announced it would be adding overflow seating and letting students know by evening if they had been selected in this impromptu second round. Murphy had again heard nothing, a surprise that left him “extremely angry” and confused about how the system worked. In that sense, he isn’t alone.

“No one actually really knows how it works,” Maryland senior Marie Hatch said. “We all just try to make sure we have points and hope that everything goes fine. It’s just a mysterious a system.”

That’s partly because there is no uniform way of awarding points or distributing tickets, even among neighboring schools.

If you want to attend a football game at Virginia Tech, you enter a simple lottery with no point system attached. Just give your name during the sign up period and cross your fingers.

But at Virginia, what are known as Sabre Points are used during men’s basketball season. Demand to see the NCAA champion Cavaliers is high, and if the number of ticket requests exceeds capacity, a lottery is then triggered. The number of entries each student receives in the lottery is determined by their Sabre Points. These can be earned by attending other sporting events at the university.

While all three schools lay out the student ticket policies on their athletics websites, the specifics are sometimes called into question, especially with a big game approaching.

“The [students’] understanding of the system is just what other people tell them,” Maryland junior Aiden Jenkins said. “Its just hearsay and people telling other people what they know and they tell their friends and so on.”



Maryland fans celebrate during the Terps' win over Syracuse. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

By Thursday night, a few hours after he thought his last chance at a ticket had come and gone, Murphy received an email saying that he had received an overflow spot. He wasn’t sure how he had been selected or why it had taken this long. The system that produced his cherished ticket still baffled him. But he’s going to the game.

“We’re all good here,” he said.

In the future, more schools might adopt a system as drastic as the one at Alabama in hopes of having a stronger hand in both student attendance and commitment. But for now, if Maryland or Penn State jumps out to a sizable lead and Murphy decides there are better things to do than watch a rout on a Friday night, no points will be lost. All that mattered was that he walked through the door. Outside of Tuscaloosa, that means your loyalty is still intact.

