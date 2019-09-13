

The Washington Redskins placed running back Derrius Guice (knee) and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (foot) on injured reserve Friday. Guice had surgery on the meniscus in the right knee this week after being injured in the season-opening loss in Philadelphia. Both are eligible to return after eight weeks and can start practicing after six weeks, but teams can bring back just two players off IR during the season.

The Redskins will be without defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) and tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) in Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Allen’s sprained MCL is not considered serious, and he could be back next week against the Chicago Bears.

Tim Settle is expected to start in place of Allen while T.Y McGill and Treyvon Hester were recently added to provide depth. The team kept just five defensive linemen on the original 53-man roster.

Reed suffered a concussion in the third preseason game and returned to practice last week, but he remained in the concussion protocol and missed the game in Philadelphia. He practiced Wednesday and Thursday this week, but not Friday and was officially ruled out.

“He’s a special guy; if he’s in the game, you have to design a few plays for him,” Gruden said. “So, those plays just got red-penned. They just got axed. But at the end of the day, we still have a lot of good players, lot of good weapons that we can still attack a defense. We’re not worried about that. Main thing is worried about Jordan getting well, and hopefully that’ll be next week for Chicago.”

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) is listed as questionable, and cornerback Fabian Moreau (ankle) is doubtful. Gruden said Dunbar’s knee swelled up after practice Wednesday, and veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie likely will fill in if Dunbar can’t go.

Receiver Robert Davis is expected to be signed off the practice squad, and the team likely will make other tweaks to the 53-man roster before the game.

