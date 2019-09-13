

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle sprain against Williams and the Browns in 2017. (David Richard, File)

There will be no pregame niceties between Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams when Cleveland and New York face off on Monday Night Football. On Thursday, Cleveland’s star receiver called out Williams, who was the team’s defensive coordinator and interim head coach last year before Beckham arrived for teaching “cheap shots and dirty hits.”

When asked whether he expected the Jets to play man coverage against him, Beckham launched into his thoughts on the longtime coach.

“The only thing I’m buying is probably just gotta watch out for the cheap shots and the dirty hits and all of the things that he likes to teach. That’s pretty much all we gotta watch out for,” Beckham said.

Beckham’s wariness seemingly stems from a 2017 preseason game between Williams’s Browns and Beckham’s Giants. Beckham suffered a high ankle sprain in that game, and on Thursday he said he believed Williams was at fault. Beckham said that current teammates in Cleveland told him Williams ordered his defense to target the star receiver.

“I had players on this team telling me that that’s what he was telling them to do — take me out of the game and it’s preseason,” Beckham said.

#Browns Odell Beckham says that dirty hit coached by Gregg Williams changed his life forever pic.twitter.com/CIrWLDQN8f — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 12, 2019

Williams, who spent 2004 to 2007 as defensive coordinator with the Redskins, was suspended from the NFL for one year for his involvement in the Saints’ “Bountygate” scandal in 2012. A league investigation found that Williams had taken part in a system that offered defensive players financial bonuses for causing injuries.

While the preseason hit only caused a sprained ankle, Beckham believes it led to a series of injuries that altered his career.

“That high ankle sprain led to the, the broken ankle on the left and then, which led to conversations in many different areas, and kind of like a little spiral,” he said. It's something that I'll never forget. It's something that, it changed my life forever, so I don't necessarily regret it, of course. I wish it didn't happen but it did. So, yeah, that led to the ankle, for sure."

Beckham joined the Browns via trade shortly after the end of Williams’s tenure.

“If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches,” Beckham said. “But that’s just him and what he does.”

