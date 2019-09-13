

Last Thanksgiving, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran over the Redskins for 121 yards. Washington can't let him get that free this weekend. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

After an enormous second-half collapse at Philadelphia in Week 1, the Redskins need a victory at home this Sunday to keep their season from starting to spiral out-of-control. The problem: They face their other top NFC East rival, Dallas, which trampled the New York Giants in their season opener.

Washington goes into this game an underdog based on last Sunday’s second half, an offensive line trying to pull itself together, injuries on the defense as well as the fact that Dallas did a great job of controlling both sides of the line last weekend.

Here are five keys for the Redskins against the Cowboys.

Get Turnovers

For much of last season the Redskins held a sizable turnover advantage over their opponents. It was a big reason they jumped out to a 6-3 start and were leading the NFC East before quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg. Last Sunday, neither Washington nor Philadelphia was able to get a turnover. After the game, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden complained that the defense’s inability to force an interception or fumble kept the Eagles on the field for long drives.

Several of the players and coaches talked this week about an emphasis on forcing turnovers. Given the way Dallas’s line can control a game, the Redskins need to force Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to make mistakes.

Keep Letting The Young Receivers Fly

Last week, Redskins rookie receiver Terry McLaurin debuted with five catches for 125 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown. Coaches were so excited about McLaurin this summer that they made him a starter and let go of first-round pick Josh Doctson. They hid McLaurin for almost all of the preseason but the Cowboys won’t be as surprised by him as the Eagles were.

With the availability of top pass-catching threat Jordan Reed (concussion) still uncertain, McLaurin and the Redskins’ other young receivers — Trey Quinn and Kelvin Harmon — become even more vital to the team’s attack.

Contain Ezekiel Elliott

Last year, the Redskins beat Dallas, 20-17, by holding Elliott to just 33 yards in one of the worst games of his career. When they played again a few weeks later, Elliott ran for 121 yards. Some of that production was due to the newly acquired Amari Cooper’s eight catches for 180 yards, but the pattern is clear: Contain Elliott and you take away what Dallas likes to do best.

Elliott was sluggish last weekend, running for 53 yards after coming back from his summerlong holdout. But the Cowboys’ line is so good and Prescott was incredibly accurate in finding Cooper and Michael Gallup, that it won’t take much for Elliott to be Elliott again.

Cut Out The Offensive Line Penalties

While the Eagles trampled the Redskins defense in the second half, Washington’s offense did the defense no favors by going three-and-out in their first three possessions over the third and fourth quarter. Each of those drives was compromised by a penalty from an offensive lineman. This hampered the offense a lot last year, especially in the season’s second half when several key injuries to starting guards left Washington piecing together a line.

The Redskins have had throw together another line with the holdout of star left tackle Trent Williams and the signing of tackle Ereck Flowers and moving him to left guard. It hasn’t been the disaster many have feared. The linemen have talked a lot about “cleaning up” the mistakes from last week but those will have to be fixed fast.

Stop DeMarcus Lawrence

Even when the Cowboys defensive end isn’t sacking quarterbacks he is dangerous — and disruptive. Last week he was everywhere in the Giants’ backfield, forcing bad throws and cutting off the run game. Washington quarterback Case Keenum did a good job of avoiding the pass rush last week, but he might have to be even better on Sunday if the line can’t stop Lawrence and Keenum’s protections aren’t there.

