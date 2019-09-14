

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92). (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be suspended to start the NHL regular season for conduct detrimental to the league, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The suspension is not expected to exceed three games and will be announced by the league Saturday.

Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine while representing the Russian national team at the World Championships in May, earning a four-year ban from international play from the International Ice Hockey Federation.

The IIHF considers cocaine a prohibited drug. The NHL does not, so typically a first positive test does not lead to a suspension, and while the league didn’t initially announce any discipline for Kuznetsov, it left the possibility open pending a meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman to review his conduct. That meeting took place Monday and likely centered on how Kuznetsov apparently misled league officials in late May, when a video of Kuznetsov sitting beside two lines of a white powdery substance during a team trip to Las Vegas last season circulated on social media.

At the time, he issued a statement denying that he ever used drugs, and the Capitals and NHL also issued separate statements deeming the matter closed after conducting their own investigations and accepting his explanation. Kuznetsov maintains that he did not take drugs the night the video was taken, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

NHL players who test positive for cocaine or marijuana may be contacted by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and recommended to a treatment program, but it’s not required. After the IIHF announced Kuznetsov’s positive test last month, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly released a statement saying Kuznetsov voluntarily sought help through an education and counseling program and agreed to a regular testing protocol as part of that program.

Kuznetsov has yet to publicly address his positive test, waiting for Bettman to reach his verdict first. He was the Capitals’ leading scorer in their run to the Stanley Cup a year ago, tallying 12 goals and 20 assists in 24 games, but he had an inconsistent 2018-19 season with 21 goals and 51 assists in 76 games. Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan wasn’t willing to link substance abuse with Kuznetsov’s rocky season, but he said he expects Kuznetsov to address the team “and just talk about his situation."

“He’s aware that it’s a big mistake in his mind, and he’s remorseful,” MacLellan said Thursday. “He knows he made a mistake, and he wants to move on from it. He wants to take responsibility for it but also wants to move on.”

Kuznetsov can appeal the suspension through the NHL Players’ Association, but it’s unclear if he will.

Though Kuznetsov’s suspension will be relatively short, it will still put the Capitals in a bind. With a projected 23-man roster, they’re more than $1.3 million over the NHL salary-cap ceiling of $81.5 million, according to CapFriendly.com, and they have until Oct. 1 to shed enough salary to become compliant. With Kuznetsov not available to start the season, Washington will likely have to carry at least one extra forward in addition to him. The Capitals open the season on Oct. 2 in St. Louis against the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

This story will be updated.

