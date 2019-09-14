

UCLA is 3-11 under Coach Chip Kelly entering Saturday's game vs. Oklahoma. Worse, it's boring. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The optimism hadn’t faded at UCLA at this time a year ago. Not quite, anyway. The Bruins had just gotten trounced 49-21 at Oklahoma, right in line with expectations for the pairing of a perennial playoff contender against a program starting over.

Still, Coach Chip Kelly was supposed to invigorate the Bruins, just as he had Oregon a decade ago. An encore in the college game was possible after his sabbatical in the NFL. Surely, by the time Oklahoma made the return trip to the Rose Bowl in a mere 53 weeks, Kelly would have worked his magic and achieved a degree of relevance.

Instead, UCLA is 3-11 under Kelly. The Bruins are worse than irrelevant, more so than losses to Cincinnati and San Diego State to open this season suggest. They fall short of a more stringent standard than wins and losses. They are boring, No. 126 nationally in total offense (239.5 yards per game) and tied for 119th in scoring offense with a pair of 14-point outings.

Oh, and Oklahoma is still Oklahoma, facing UCLA again Saturday night in Pasadena as a three-possession favorite. It would leave UCLA with consecutive 0-3 starts for the first time since 1919-21 — the program’s first three years of existence.

This was not what UCLA thought it was getting for its five-year, $23.3 million investment in Kelly. While patience is an underutilized virtue, the results are so far out of line with Kelly’s reputation at the college level that it’s already fair to wonder if he can turn things around.

There was reason for the Bruins to be hopeful about their future at this time last year. Now? Saturday’s announced crowd of 36,951 (or roughly 55,000 shy of capacity) wasn’t exactly a vote of confidence from UCLA fans.

Grad transfer of the week

The graduate transfer rule is a worthy form of college football free agency, and it has altered how rapidly a program can reverse its fortunes. Take one look at former Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson’s impact at Maryland for the latest bit of evidence.

In Kentucky’s case, the offseason arrival of former Troy quarterback Sawyer Smith provided valuable insurance in case something happened to junior Terry Wilson, who last year led the Wildcats to their first 10-win season since 1977.

Well, something did happen to Wilson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Saturday against Eastern Michigan. In steps Smith, who has some experience in these matters. He took over at Troy when Kaleb Barker was lost midway through last season with a knee injury, led the Trojans to a 5-2 mark and was the MVP of the Dollar General Bowl.

Kentucky (2-0) should have a decent idea whether Smith can provide an encore by month’s end. Florida comes to Lexington on Saturday, with trips to Mississippi State and South Carolina the following two weeks. Nonetheless, Smith’s experience and suddenly expanded role is a reminder the value of a graduate transfer doesn’t have to materialize in time for the start of season.

Five with the most at stake in Week 3

1. Florida State. The Seminoles followed their flop of a second half against Boise State with a one-point escape against Louisiana-Monroe. A miserable showing at Virginia would be the third piece of evidence a turnaround isn’t coming in Year Two for Willie Taggart.

2 and 2a. Arizona State and Michigan State. A pair of Power Five unbeatens meet on the back end of a home-and-home. The Sun Devils won, 16-13, last year at home in what at the time was hailed as a pivotal start to the Herm Edwards era. The jury’s still out; Arizona State is 7-6 since then. Meanwhile, it’s the toughest test yet in 2019 for the Spartans, who handled Tulsa and Western Michigan with little trouble the last two weeks.

3. Central Florida. The Knights are 27-1 since the start of the 2017 season, with the lone loss in last year’s Fiesta Bowl to LSU. Stanford, which gets quarterback K.J. Costello back from a head injury, may be as well-equipped as anyone on UCF’s schedule to deal it a regular season loss.

4 and 4a. Iowa and Iowa State. In addition to determining who claims the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the next 12 months, this is also a pairing of teams expected to finish in the top half of their respective leagues. Iowa (2-0) has already dusted off Miami (Ohio) and Rutgers by a combined 68-14 margin, while Iowa State has had two weeks to get ready after surviving a triple-overtime scare against Northern Iowa.

5 and 5a and 5b. Miami, South Florida and Tennessee. All three are 0-2, and all three get FCS teams they would be wise to pulverize on Saturday simply to stem their early-season criticism (especially Tennessee). Miami plays host to Bethune-Cookman, South Florida welcomes South Carolina State and Tennessee meets Chattanooga in what all three hope are get-well-now games.

