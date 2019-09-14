

Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson after a third-quarter incompletion (Chris Szagola/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The burst of excitement, promise and expectation that engulfed the Maryland football program lasted less than a week. Saturday’s matchup against Temple was a four-hour deflation of the enthusiasm that surrounded the new era at Maryland under Coach Michael Locksley.

The Terrapins’ offense had multiple opportunities to prove itself late in the fourth quarter, but failed on fourth down twice times just shy of the end zone, handing the Owls a 20-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thanks to Temple’s poor punt from the end zone — one of a litany of special teams errors in the game — Maryland had a chance to embark on a game-winning drive from the 10-yard line with little more than three minutes remaining. But in the offense’s most important moments of the day, this is what quarterback Josh Jackson and Co. delivered: an incompletion on an overthrown pass; a three-yard run from Anthony McFarland; a false-start penalty; another overthrown ball. Finally, on fourth and goal from the 12-yard line, Jackson threw under pressure to DJ Turner, who grabbed the ball but with his foot clearly out of bounds. The Owls let the clock run down with three rushes and then an intentional safety as time expired.

Maryland’s chance for this go-ahead score came as a welcome gift after the Terps, on their previous possession, missed on an even closer opportunity to leap ahead.

Down by five in the fourth quarter, just after the offense failed to string together a productive series, DJ Turner broke free from numerous defenders on a 55-yard punt return that brought Maryland four yards from the end zone. On fourth and goal from the 1, Temple’s defense overwhelmed McFarland in the backfield, extinguishing the Terps’ hopes of taking the lead with fewer than four minutes on the clock.

On those two unsuccessful fourth downs, the Terrapins lost the game. But they doomed themselves much earlier.

This attention-garnering Maryland squad, fresh off an entrance into the Associated Press top 25 for the first time in six years, flopped in Philadelphia with an offense that couldn’t establish much of anything in the first half or deliver in the fourth quarter when the Terps desperately needed just a few positive plays.

Maryland’s prolific offensive attack, which accumulated 142 points through the two games, never revealed itself against Temple. Jackson missed his receivers. The offensive line had a troubling performance and lost starting right guard Terrance Davis to injury in the second quarter. Maryland converted just 5 of 21 third downs and 1 of 6 fourth downs. In critical moments, including four possessions inside the Temple 20 that failed to yield a point, Maryland couldn’t find a spark.

So the Terps had to rely on the defense, which kept them afloat through the first half and forced turnovers on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

Chance Campbell’s interception, which halted a promising Temple drive and eventually led to Tyler Mabry’s touchdown catch, helped spark Maryland in the third quarter And on the Owls’ following possession, the Terps regained possession after Jordan Mosely forced a fumble and Marcus Lewis recovered after multiple other Maryland players tried to control the ball.

But with a 15-13 lead, the Terps’ defensive unit failed to hold Temple out of the end zone on the Owls’ go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

After failing to score an offensive touchdown in a 35-14 home loss to Temple last year, Maryland didn’t get into the end zone until the third quarter of the rematch. McFarland scored when he converted the Terps’ first fourth down of the game after three failed attempts. Temple had stopped the standout running back short of the goal line in a similar situation in the first quarter, but here, McFarland plowed forward and pushed Maryland into the lead for the first time.

That advantage lasted just 19 seconds. Temple responded with a 79-yard touchdown catch from Jadan Blue. Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. let Bleu get behind him and Mosley slipped to give the Temple receiver an open path to the end zone.

Maryland’s first half quickly unraveled into a sloppy showing that made the previous two prolific offensive outings seem like they came from a different team. Just throw a dart at the box score to find your evidence.

Jackson threw more misses (16) than completions, more interceptions (one, with multiple other inaccurate passes that nearly resulted in turnovers) than touchdowns (zero). The Terps didn’t convert a third down until their final drive of the half. They were 0 of 3 on fourth downs, including the one inside the 1-yard line when McFarland was stopped short and a fake field goal never had a chance.

Maryland also missed a 42-yard field goal attempt, and the team’s only points of the half came thanks to a safety on a bad snap with Temple punting from its end zone. When Ayinde Eley grabbed an interception, it turned out Maryland had 12 men on the field. So it was back to reality for the struggling Terps. That’s all before they headed to the locker room at the half.

The strong defensive performance and Temple’s special teams mistakes helped keep Maryland just one scoring drive from a lead. The Terps secondary gave up a long touchdown pass early in the opening quarter, but kept Temple’s offense from finding much rhythm after that score.

