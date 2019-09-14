

Kurt Suzuki has had to wait for the first time all season as right elbow inflammation has prevented him from taking the field for the last week. (Alex Brandon)

The Washington Nationals are without their best catcher and might be for a while longer. Kurt Suzuki hasn’t played since Sept. 7, because right elbow inflammation has prevented him throwing. The 35-year-old hit in the batting cage “a little bit” on Friday and felt “okay,” Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday morning. Not long before, Suzuki put on his gear, marched to the bullpen and squatted to simulate catching so that, when he can throw, he’ll return as soon as possible.

“We miss him,” Martinez said. “We hope we can get him back soon, but he’s doing everything he can to try to get ready to play again as soon as possible.”

If Suzuki keeps feeling good, the Nationals hope to have him hit on the field early next week, and Martinez added “we’ll go from there.” The Nationals, in the meantime, have leaned on Suzuki’s platoon-mate, Yan Gomes, who has started seven games in a row. They finally gave him a rest Saturday, when they started a catcher not named Gomes or Suzuki for the first time this season. Raudy Read has spent the year at Class AAA Fresno and is familiar with starter Austin Voth from their time together there.

[Nationals come home, but offense appears to have missed flight back to D.C.]

The Nationals know Read can hit; his .863 on-base-plus-slugging percentage stood out even in the offense-friendly Pacific Coast League. But they need the 25-year-old to show he can do at the major league level what they prize in Suzuki — call games. Martinez on Friday spoke with Read’s manager in Fresno, Randy Knorr, and later sat Read down for a chat. The manager explained the most important thing he wanted to see was “control the pitcher.” The Nationals need Read to be prepared, throw down the right fingers and captain the ship. Martinez thought Read’s approach and familiarity from Fresno would translate to the big leagues.

“He knows Voth. He knows how he works, so I’m really anxious to watch him go out there and catch,” Martinez said. “Don’t worry so much about hitting — though I hope he hits the ball out of the ballpark because he’s got tremendous power. Just do your job catching.”

The Nationals understand this is not a feasible long-term fix. They need Suzuki to return and, as has been the case all season with almost every player, they’re playing it cautious. They plan to listen to both the medical staff and Suzuki about his elbow feels. The goal is to get rid of the inflammation.

“Once we do that, then we’ll see how far we can push him to get him ready,” Martinez said. “But a lot’s going to determine on him and what he feels and how he feels.”

Braves (92-57)

Ronald Acuña Jr., CF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nick Markakis, LF

Matt Joyce, RF

Brian McCann, C

Dansby Swanson, SS

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP

Nationals (81-65)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Victor Robles, CF

Raudy Read, C

Austin Voth, RHP

