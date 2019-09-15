

Sunderland fans, pictured above in August. (Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters)

Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 5-2 victory at Wolverhampton

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at Liverpool

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Norwich City on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-2 draw with Southampton

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s vs. Blackburn Rovers on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Stoke City on Monday

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-18s

Women’s Super League

West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Birmingham City

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 63

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-1 draw with West Brom

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 in U-23s’ 1-0 defeat at Manchester United

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): in the 18 but did not play for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Hull City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Bristol City

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 81 in 1-1 with Cardiff City

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Luton Town

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Swansea City

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 (scored in 7th) in 3-1 victory at Accrington Stanley

Three goals for the season for @LyndenGooch!



pic.twitter.com/pswiuZkc6d — Roker Report (@RokerReport) September 14, 2019

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 6-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Livingston

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Hibernian

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: entered in the 66th in 2-0 defeat at Ayr

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in the 68th in 2-1 victory at Union Berlin

Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: entered in the 62nd in 5-1 victory at Paderborn

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Augsburg

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Koln

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 2-2 draw with Sonnenhof

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 2-1 victory over Rain/Lech

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): played 90 in Koln II’s 3-0 defeat to BVB II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Sint-Gilloise

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Jena

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 (penalty-kick goal in 90+) in 2-1 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: at St. Pauli on Monday

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): vs. Hamburg on Monday

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 17): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 80 (scored in 52nd and 64th) in 3-2 victory at Ingolstadt

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 64 in 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich II

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Angers

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: played 74 in 0-0 draw at Brest

Feminine Division 1

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: started in 6-0 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: started

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 74 in 3-1 victory at Olympique Marseille

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 (scored in 30th) in 2-2 draw at Paris

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Dijon

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 90

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: in the 18 but did not play

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: played the first 45

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in the 77th in 3-0 victory at Espanyol

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play in 4-3 defeat to Deportivo De La Coruna

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Logroño

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory at Albacete

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in the 46th in 1-0 defeat at Virtus Entella

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Heerenveen

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 70 in 2-1 victory over Groningen

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat at Utrecht

Eerste Divisie

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 (scored in 65th and 85th, assist) in 3-2 victory over AZ Alkmaar II

Richard Ledezma, remember the name pic.twitter.com/3VqOtdMSBh — Lee 🇨🇼 🇳🇬 (@Lacksathreat) September 14, 2019

Young American talent Richard Ledezma for Jong PSV 👀pic.twitter.com/TRRcuQHFxW — CareerModeStars (@CareerModeStars) September 14, 2019

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): entered in the 63rd

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 victory at Oss

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in the 46th in 3-2 defeat at De Graafschap

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Cercle Brugge

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Antwerp

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Mouscron

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Porto

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: vs. Braga on Monday

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: vs. Braga on Monday

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in 2-0 cup defeat at Winterthur

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Wolfsberger

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (scored in 13th) in 2-1 victory over Copenhagen

Emmanuel Sabbi grabs what ends up being the winner for Hobro in a very surprising 2-1 upset of Copenhagen. His 2nd goal of the season 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1lCUjrC87s — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) September 15, 2019

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 80

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): entered in the 76th in 4-2 defeat at Brondby

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Sonderjyske

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): entered in the 67th in 3-0 victory at Lyngby

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Norrkoping

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: played the first 11 (injured) in 6-2 victory over Goteborg

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Kalmar

Damallsvenskan

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Rosegard

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Djurgarden

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: in the 18 but did not play

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: not in the 18

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-0 victory over Kungsbacka

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Vittsjo

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: not in the 18 (injured)

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in the 88th

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Linkoping

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Pitea

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Tromso

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in the 66th in 3-2 defeat at Gazisehir Gaziantep

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Hapoel Kfar Saba

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 4-0 victory over Hapoel Raanana

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90+ in 3-3 draw at Gyeongnam

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in the 74th (scored in 90+) in 4-1 victory over Union

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: vs. Lanus later Sunday

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Nacional Potosi

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 90 (scored in 60th) in 2-1 victory over Universidad Catolica

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Monterrey

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Tijuana

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: not in the 18

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory over Juarez

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: entered in the 75th in 0-0 draw with Cruz Azul

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: no match scheduled

Read more on soccer:

Spirit settles for a draw with Reign after late drama at Audi Field

‘I am in your head. The rent is free.’ Meet the hardest-working mouth in MLS.

Megan Rapinoe discusses confidence, equal pay at youth soccer panel ahead of Reign FC-Spirit clash

Russell Canouse will take the playing time with D.C. United where he can get it