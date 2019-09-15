Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 5-2 victory at Wolverhampton
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at Liverpool
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Norwich City on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-2 draw with Southampton
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s vs. Blackburn Rovers on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s at Stoke City on Monday
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 17): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-18s
Women’s Super League
West Ham forward Martha Thomas: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Birmingham City
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 63
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-1 draw with West Brom
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 in U-23s’ 1-0 defeat at Manchester United
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): in the 18 but did not play for U-23s
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Hull City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Bristol City
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 81 in 1-1 with Cardiff City
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Luton Town
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Swansea City
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 (scored in 7th) in 3-1 victory at Accrington Stanley
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 6-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Livingston
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Hibernian
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: entered in the 66th in 2-0 defeat at Ayr
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): entered in the 68th in 2-1 victory at Union Berlin
Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: entered in the 62nd in 5-1 victory at Paderborn
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Augsburg
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Koln
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 2-2 draw with Sonnenhof
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 2-1 victory over Rain/Lech
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): played 90 in Koln II’s 3-0 defeat to BVB II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Sint-Gilloise
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Jena
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 (penalty-kick goal in 90+) in 2-1 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: at St. Pauli on Monday
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): vs. Hamburg on Monday
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 17): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 80 (scored in 52nd and 64th) in 3-2 victory at Ingolstadt
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 64 in 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich II
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Angers
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: played 74 in 0-0 draw at Brest
Feminine Division 1
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: started in 6-0 defeat at Olympique Lyonnais
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: started
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 74 in 3-1 victory at Olympique Marseille
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 90 (scored in 30th) in 2-2 draw at Paris
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Dijon
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: played 90
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: in the 18 but did not play
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: played the first 45
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in the 77th in 3-0 victory at Espanyol
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: in the 18 but did not play in 4-3 defeat to Deportivo De La Coruna
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Logroño
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory at Albacete
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in the 46th in 1-0 defeat at Virtus Entella
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Heerenveen
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 70 in 2-1 victory over Groningen
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat at Utrecht
Eerste Divisie
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 90 (scored in 65th and 85th, assist) in 3-2 victory over AZ Alkmaar II
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): entered in the 63rd
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 victory at Oss
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in the 46th in 3-2 defeat at De Graafschap
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Cercle Brugge
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Antwerp
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Mouscron
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Porto
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: vs. Braga on Monday
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: vs. Braga on Monday
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in 2-0 cup defeat at Winterthur
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Wolfsberger
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 (scored in 13th) in 2-1 victory over Copenhagen
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 80
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): entered in the 76th in 4-2 defeat at Brondby
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Sonderjyske
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): entered in the 67th in 3-0 victory at Lyngby
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Norrkoping
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: played the first 11 (injured) in 6-2 victory over Goteborg
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Kalmar
Damallsvenskan
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Rosegard
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Djurgarden
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: in the 18 but did not play
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: not in the 18
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-0 victory over Kungsbacka
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Vittsjo
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: not in the 18 (injured)
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in the 88th
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Linkoping
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Pitea
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Tromso
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in the 66th in 3-2 defeat at Gazisehir Gaziantep
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Hapoel Kfar Saba
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: data unavailable for 4-0 victory over Hapoel Raanana
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90+ in 3-3 draw at Gyeongnam
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: entered in the 74th (scored in 90+) in 4-1 victory over Union
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: vs. Lanus later Sunday
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Nacional Potosi
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 90 (scored in 60th) in 2-1 victory over Universidad Catolica
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Monterrey
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Tijuana
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: not in the 18
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory over Juarez
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: entered in the 75th in 0-0 draw with Cruz Azul
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: no match scheduled
