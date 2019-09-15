

The woman accusing Antonio Brown of rape and sexual assault is scheduled to meet Monday with NFL representatives, according to a person close to the situation.

The league’s interview with Britney Taylor will be a key part of its investigation of the allegations, made by Taylor in a lawsuit in Florida. Brown has denied the allegations through his attorney.

NFL investigators also are seeking to interview other potential witnesses and gathering other information, people familiar with the case have said. League officials hope to be in position soon to make a determination about whether to place Brown on paid leave via the commissioner’s exempt list. The NFL opted last week not to make a decision on that issue before this weekend’s games.

That left the wide receiver eligible to play for his new team, the New England Patriots, Sunday at Miami.

Multiple people familiar with the case have said it remains possible that the NFL will place Brown on the exempt list, which would make him ineligible to play for and practice with the Patriots, and that the league hopes to make its decision soon. It’s not clear, however, whether the decision will be made this coming week.

Brown has not been charged with a crime. However, NFL’s personal conduct policy empowers Commissioner Roger Goodell to place Brown on the exempt list if he believes after an investigation that the policy may have been violated.

The league-owned NFL Network first reported that the meeting with Taylor had been scheduled for Monday.

