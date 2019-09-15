

The Redskins will need another strong game from quarterback Case Keenum to knock off the Cowboys. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (0-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field.

TV: Fox.

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM.

Line: Cowboys by 5.5.

Looking to avoid an 0-2 start after blowing a 17-point lead at Philadelphia last week, the Redskins return home to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Washington won’t be at full strength on either side of the ball, with tight end Jordan Reed out for a second straight game with a concussion and defensive end Jonathan Allen sidelined with a sprained MCL. The Redskins will also be without their Week 1 starter at running back, Derrius Guice, who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.

Allen’s absence, coupled with fellow defensive lineman Caleb Brantley joining Guice on IR, could be the biggest problem against the Cowboys, who had nearly 500 yards of offense in a 35-17 season-opening win over the New York Giants. Washington allowed 116 rushing yards against Philadelphia and failed to put much pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz after Allen left the game late in the first quarter.

Now the shorthanded defensive line, considered the strength of the team coming into the season, must contend with running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott. Elliott should be well rested after carrying the ball only 13 times in last week’s comfortable win, while Prescott posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating against the Giants.

Washington had success throwing the ball in Week 1, with Case Keenum passing for 380 yards, but the Redskins’ 28 rushing yards were their fewest in an opener since 1965. With Guice out, veteran Adrian Peterson is expected to get most of the carries against Dallas. The 34-year-old was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career last week, a move that sparked criticism of Coach Jay Gruden from both inside and outside the locker room.

The Cowboys have won seven of 10 games against the Redskins since Gruden was hired in 2014, including five of the last six. The Redskins beat Dallas, 20-17, in last year’s meeting at FedEx Field, when Peterson rushed for 99 yards and Washington limited Elliott to 33 rushing yards. Last Thanksgiving, with Colt McCoy starting in place of the injured Alex Smith, Elliott ran for 121 yards in a 31-23 Cowboys win.

Washington failed to force a turnover in last week's loss at Philadelphia, allowing the Eagles to dominate the second half with several long, clock-consuming touchdown drives.

Pro Football Focus ranked Washington's defense last against the run in 2018. The Redskins allowed 116 rushing yards to the Eagles in Week 1.

"I feel like I have a maturity that is beyond my years," the third-round rookie wide receiver out of Ohio State said after making five catches for 125 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, in his pro debut.

