Stacking players in daily fantasy football, a strategy that focuses on rostering players from the same team — usually the quarterback and at least one of his primary pass catchers — is a way to maximize your points and differentiate your lineup from competitors. Targeting players in games with an over/under set at 51 or higher tends to result in more fantasy points scored, and can be a path toward stacking success.

Two of the three games that meet that threshold this weekend — one featuring the Oakland Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs (over/under 53½ points) and the other a clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles (over/under 51 points) — offer interesting value opportunities.

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones

Total cost on DraftKings/FanDuel: $13,400/$16,200

The Atlanta Falcons got stymied by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, amassing no points and just 153 passing yards through the first three quarters. It wasn’t until after Minnesota was leading 28-0 entering the fourth quarter that quarterback Matt Ryan started being productive (15 of 18 for 119 yards and two scores). However, this week’s matchup at home against the Philadelphia Eagles should provide Atlanta an opportunity to bounce back, and Jones is primed to benefit.

Jones was targeted a team-high 11 times on Sunday but only eight were classified as “catchable” by Sports Info Solutions, a lower rate than Ryan and Jones typically enjoy. To Jones’s credit, he caught six of those eight balls for 31 yards and a touchdown. If Jones can get the same volume of targets but produce closer to his three-year average of fantasy points per target (2.4 from 2016 to 2018), he would be one of the top wideouts of the week.

Meanwhile, the Eagles secondary allowed the Washington Redskins’ hodgepodge group of receivers to haul in 30 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. Plus, according to Pro Football Focus, six of Philadelphia’s defensive backs and linebackers allowed at least three different Redskins receivers to catch a pass.

“With the firepower they have on offense, it has always come down to understanding who is where. Whether [Mohamed] Sanu is lining up at quarterback or where Julio Jones is, things like that,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “We know Matt Ryan is a great quarterback and can really pick a defense apart if you let him.”

Derek Carr and Darren Waller

Total cost on DraftKings/FanDuel: $8,400/$12,000

We got a look at what the Raiders offense would be like without a Pro Bowl wideout on the roster during Week 1, and it focused heavily around the tight end, Darren Waller, much like it did in 2018 around the departed Jared Cook. Last year, Carr targeted Cook a team-high 101 times. In Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, he targeted Waller a team-high eight times, completing seven of those passes for 70 yards.

“We’re going to get the ball to Waller,” Coach Jon Gruden said, via San Francisco Chronicle. “Waller’s special. If you’ve gone to training camp, you’ve seen that every day.

“He’s a good blocker. We think we can run the ball with him as a conventional tight end. He played a little H-back for us and he’s also been able to flex out as a wideout, which is in his background at Georgia Tech.”

Carr is also very efficient, in terms of passer rating and yards per attempt, when he targets tight ends rather than his wideouts and running backs.

This week’s opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, allowed a 107.3 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks targeting their tight end in 2018 (the league average was 98.6). They also allowed Jacksonville Jaguars starter Nick Foles and his backup, Gardner Minshew, to complete four of five passes to tight end James O’Shaughnessy in Week 1.

