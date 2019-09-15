

Like Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees headed for the sideline in the first half. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Two of the NFL’s veteran star quarterbacks suffered injuries Sunday that left them looking on from the sidelines.

In an afternoon game, Drew Brees hurt the thumb on his passing hand in the first quarter and watched as Teddy Bridgewater took over the New Orleans Saints offense against the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger became a spectator when he hurt his elbow in the first quarter of the Steelers’ 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brees was injured on rather innocuous-looking contact when Aaron Donald hit his hand on a pass-rush play. He immediately came out of the game and stood on the sideline. Although his hand and thumb were taped, the exact nature of the injury was not not immediately clear. He didn’t leave for X-rays. (Early in the second quarter, Donald left the NFC championship game rematch with a back injury.)

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Brees had completed three of five passes for 38 yards and was intercepted once.

ESPN reported that Roethlisberger had been dealing with elbow inflammation last week. He is expected to have an MRI on the elbow.

Here's a video of the Ben Roethlisberger injury.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Roethlisberger showed his injury more clearly, shaking his arm and clenching and unclenching his fist. But nothing helped and he gave way to Mason Rudolph. Roethlisberger had completed 8 of 15 passes for 75 yards.

