

Carson Wentz and the Eagles overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat the Redskins in the opener. (Matt Rourke)

Eagles at Falcons

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBCSports.com, fuboTV, NFL Game Pass

Pregame reading

The Philadelphia Eagles began this season with seemingly legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, with quarterback Carson Wentz back from his latest injury and a bolstered supporting cast around him on offense.

They didn’t look like a Super Bowl team-to-be for much of last weekend’s season opener at home against the Washington Redskins. But the Eagles did regroup in time to get into the win column for the season, and now they’ll take the road to face the Falcons on Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Eagles will hope for a faster start against the Falcons than they managed against the Redskins last Sunday. The Eagles trailed that game, 17-0, before rallying with 25 second-half points on their way to a 32-27 triumph. The most encouraging development for the Eagles in the opener was that still-speedy wide receiver DeSean Jackson began his second stint with the team with an eight-catch, 154-yard, two-touchdown performance. His touchdowns covered 51 and 53 yards.

So much depends on Wentz. His 2017 season was ended early by a knee injury. His 2018 season was ended early by a stress fracture in his back. Backup Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory to close the ’17 season and back to the NFC playoffs last season.

But for Wentz and the Eagles, the Foles safety net is gone. The Eagles allowed Foles to leave via free agency in the offseason and sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars; he suffered a broken left clavicle in the Jaguars’ season opener. The Eagles doubled down on their decision to stick with Wentz by signing him in June to a four-year, $128 million contract extension. There’s no turning back now.

For the Falcons, it’s their home opener after they began the season with a 28-12 loss at Minnesota. The Atlanta defense limited Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to 98 passing yards on only 10 throws. But the Falcons surrendered 172 rushing yards to the Vikings.

Atlanta certainly will look to get wide receiver Julio Jones more involved in the offense than he was in the opener. Jones was targeted 11 times by quarterback Matt Ryan against the Vikings but had only six catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t have a reception longer than 10 yards. That came after the Falcons just had made Jones the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver with a three-year, $66 million contract extension.

