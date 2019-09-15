There’s nothing wrong with a little pomp and circumstance to kick off a team’s first home game. But it is less great when said pregame show results in an enormous, on-field fire that sends smoke billowing toward fans in the stands.

That’s exactly what happened before the Tennessee Titans faced the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, a game that got off to a scorching start when a pyrotechnics machine near the sideline tipped over and began to shoot its flames horizontally.

ESPN reported the fire took place just after the Titans had celebrated the jersey retirements of former stars Eddie George and Steve McNair. Video showed plumes of black smoke billowing out in the stadium. The team said no one was hurt in the incident. The blaze appeared to have been extinguished by a lone man with a fire extinguisher.

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

In a statement, the Titans alluded to a mechanical failure by one of their pyrotechnic devices that resulted in “no injuries and minor field damage.”

“The vendor will be required by the state of Tennessee to undergo an inspection for the defective device and the others that were used to determine the final cause,” the team said.

The Colts went on to beat the Titans, 19-17, on Sunday.



A fire broke out before the Titans faced the Colts on Sunday. (Rick Musacchio/REX)

