

Austin Voth returned for a superlative outing which, in the mind of Manager Dave Martinez, has him possibly on the playoff roster. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

You could be forgiven if you forgot about Austin Voth. The Washington Nationals’ right-hander, a former highly regarded prospect and the summer’s shooting star for the fifth-starter role, had been away awhile. Saturday was just his third time on a major league mound since mid-July because of a biceps injury. Yet, when he departed with two outs in the sixth inning, having silenced an Atlanta Braves lineup no other Nationals starter had in what seemed like forever, Nationals Park stood and roared.

“He gave us everything he had,” said Manager Dave Martinez. “I'm really proud of him.”

Wander Suero, his replacement, led the bullpen as they collapsed in what became a 10-1 loss. Voth was saddled with an earned run, one blemish on an otherwise superlative afternoon. The 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball on four hits, two walks and seven strikeouts signaled to the Nationals that the 27-year-old might be back.

The fifth-starter debate is less important now than it was a month or two ago — the spot will only make two more starts this season — but Voth’s outing argued he should be on the roster if the Nationals make the playoffs. Those odds lengthened with their loss, but the Nationals evidenced Saturday that they’re still looking for arms they can trust in the bullpen.

“I often think about, once we get there, [Voth could] be a guy that we can plop in and he can get big outs for us,” Martinez said. “He's got good stuff, and we just got to keep him going.”

[Nationals’ bullpen buckles and playoff race tightens after 10-1 loss to Braves]

The right-hander’s competition for the rotation, Erick Fedde and Joe Ross, have largely disappeared and seem like long shots for a playoff roster. Fedde hadn’t pitched since Sept. 2 until he arrived for mop-up duty Saturday. Ross, who was supposed to start the game, is still sidelined with forearm pain. Martinez said he’s “progressing” and scheduled to throw a bullpen “sometime this week.”

Martinez hasn’t spoken to Voth about being a reliever, but the pitcher perked up at the possibility of the postseason.

“I would just be happy to make that team and contribute somehow,” Voth said.

The Nationals would be happy if Voth brought the same stuff because, on Saturday, he was electric. He dominated early and actualized the adjustments the Nationals preached by mixing his fastball, change-up, curveball and slider. He retired nine of his first 10 hitters and worked inside, a key part of the game plan with catcher Raudy Read.

“Last night, [the Braves] were kind of comfy [at the plate],” Voth said. “We weren't executing in as well, so I wanted to make it a point just kind of back them off the plate to start the game. Did that to a bunch of guys and it seemed to help.”

The strong start tapered as the pitch count climbed. Voth got ahead in the count against eight of his first nine batters, then one of his next nine. He said he “lost his legs” in the fifth and started throwing with his arm more than his legs. The skin on his middle finger “cracked” for the third time this season, and he’s noticed that only happens when he relies on his slider and grips the baseball’s right seam hard. But Voth battled. Arguably the most impressive part of the outing was that, even when he didn’t get ahead on the first pitch, he compensated by pounding the strike-zone for the rest of the at-bat.

Every time the start looked as though it’d derail — after a leadoff double in the fourth, with two on and no out in the fifth, with a Ronald Acuña Jr. drive to the center field wall in the sixth — the defense helped him escape. Read threw out Ozzie Albies trying to steal third in the fourth, Ryan Zimmerman caught a liner and stepped on first to complete a double play in the fifth and Victor Robles leaped at the wall to rob Acuña Jr. of extra bases in the sixth.

The defense didn’t carry him though. He didn’t overwhelm with stuff — his fastball topped out at 94 mph and his off-speed pitches didn’t bounce around the zone — but it looked like he did. Voth finished with 20 swings-and-misses in 80 pitches — a total only surpassed this season by the Nationals’ big three starters, though each of them only did it after throwing more than 100 total pitches.

“His fastball is not straight,” Read explained. “So, when you got a guy that doesn’t have four-seam, it’s hard for hitters.”

The key, as Martinez pointed out, is to build on this outing. Voth flashed his potential earlier this season with six strong innings against the Braves in late June when he allowed two runs while walking none and striking out seven. But then the right-hander struggled against weaker competition, hit the injured list and faded from the conversation.

He burst back Saturday. He pitched so well that he earned the benefit of the doubt from his manager. Martinez walked out to the mound without his mind made up on what to do. His starter looked tired; he’d just allowed two crushed fly balls to the warning track and he was at 80 pitches in his second start back. He’d planned on topping out at 85 or 90. Yet he wanted to give the kid a chance.

The manager got to the mound and heard his starter breathing heavily and saw the cut on his middle finger. Voth told Martinez he was spent, and Martinez appreciated the honesty. The manager stepped back from the scrum and waved to the bullpen. It was easy to imagine, as Suero jogged in, that one day that could be Voth.

Read more on baseball:

As the Nationals enter the MLB wild-card stretch run, the stakes are higher than imagined

Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki slowly making his way back, as Raudy Read gets a shot behind the plate

For some Marines, intramural softball championship at Nationals Park is ‘like a dream come true’

How the Nationals’ rotation lines up for the rest of the regular season — and beyond