An NFC championship game rematch and the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Brown’s potential debut with the New England Patriots highlight this week’s NFL schedule

The New Orleans Saints travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in a 4:25 p.m. (Eastern) game on Fox. Only eight months ago, the two teams played for a Super Bowl berth, with the Rams winning thanks in part to a controversial pass interference no-call at the end of regulation. No one in New Orleans has forgotten how that one went and the teams figure to pick up where they left off in January. Both teams scored 30 points in narrowly winning their season openers, the Saints over the Houston Texans and the Rams over the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots immediately solidified their position atop the NFL power rankings with a Week 1 victory over the Steelers and the addition of Brown, a signing that just as quickly soured with the sobering news that he has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a former college classmate. The Patriots travel to Miami as huge favorites for a 1 p.m. game, with the lingering question of what, if anything, the NFL will do about Brown.

Although the play in the early going sometimes made Week 1 games resemble Preseason 2.0, 90 touchdowns ended up being scored, topping the previous high of 89 in 2002 and 2011. Week 2 is chock-full of early games, with 10 kickoffs at 1 p.m.

Time Game TV 1 Cardinals at Ravens Fox 1 Cowboys at Redskins Fox 1 Colts at Titans CBS 1 Seahawks at Steelers Fox 1 Bills at Giants CBS 1 49ers at Bengals Fox 1 Chargers at Lions CBS 1 Vikings at Packers Fox 1 Jaguars at Texans CBS 1 Patriots at Dolphins CBS 4:05 Chiefs at Raiders CBS 4:25 Saints at Rams Fox 4:25 Bears at Broncos Fox 8:20 Eagles at Falcons NBC

The early shift

Cardinals at Ravens, 1, Fox

What to make of Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, after he helped Arizona rally from an 18-point deficit in the final 11 minutes of regulation and go on to a tie the Detroit Lions? In the first half, he had a 30.0 passer rating; in the second, it was 122.2 with 19 of 27 completions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. At times, his 5-foot-10 height — the biggest knock on him before the draft — was a problem, with three tipped passes at the line of scrimmage in the first half. Baltimore is coming off a 59-point performance against the Dolphins, with Lamar “Not Bad for a Running Back” Jackson putting up a perfect 158.3 passer rating while throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs, a longtime Ravens star, will play as a visitor in M&T Bank Stadium for the first time. “It’s not like he left because he hates everybody. It isn’t a nasty reunion,” the Ravens’ Jimmy Smith said.

Cowboys at Redskins, 1, Fox

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, who admitted to being sore and rusty after missing all of camp in a holdout, may have an increased workload. He had 13 carries for 53 yards, caught one pass for 10 more last week and has had success against the Redskins, averaging 96.8 yards in five games. Quarterback Dak Prescott could have a big game, too, just in time to hurt Jerry Jones in his wallet. The Redskins, who gave up a 17-0 lead in a loss to the Eagles, will turn to running back Adrian Peterson with Derrius Guice headed to the injured reserve with a meniscus injury. Washington rushed for only 28 yards against Philadelphia.

Colts at Titans, 1, CBS

The Titans will try to build on the success of the first week, in which they went to Cleveland and beat the NFL’s offseason darlings by 30 points. Fifteen of Tennessee’s 43 points came on field goals or on defensive plays (a safety and a pick-six) and the Titans held the Browns to one conversion in 12 tries on third and fourth downs. Tennessee sacked Baker Mayfield five times and intercepted him three times in the fourth quarter, so Jacoby Brissett, thrust into a starting role with the retirement of Andrew Luck, may have a tough day.

Seahawks at Steelers, 1, Fox

Seattle was widely praised in the offseason, particularly for adding Jadeveon Clowney to its defense, but its Week 1 victory over the Bengals at CenturyLink Field was surprisingly close (21-20). The greater pressure in this game is on Pittsburgh after its embarrassing loss to the Patriots on Sunday night. Dropping to 0-2 with a loss in the home opener would be an ugly start to the season.

Bills at Giants, 1, CBS

This feels like a critical game for the Giants, who have lost their first two regular-season games in five of the last six years and lost by 18 in the opener. New York will need a big game from Saquon Barkley; they’re just 1-9 when the running back has 15 or fewer carries (he had 11 last week for 120 yards). The Bills surprised the Jets with a one-point comeback victory last week. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen led three scoring drives and the defense held the Jets scoreless on four consecutive possessions at the end of the game. With a win, the Bills would become only the fourth team to beat the Jets and Giants in consecutive weeks on the road.

49ers at Bengals, 1, Fox

San Francisco played well in beating Tampa Bay, but now its defense must stop the Cincinnati offense and Andy Dalton, who threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ one-point loss in Seattle. The 49ers are likely to be without running back Tevin Coleman, who has a high ankle sprain. Defensive end Nick Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, had a sack, six QB pressures and several run stops in his first NFL game after missing all of the preseason with an ankle injury.

Chargers at Lions, 1, CBS

Think Melvin Gordon will be watching? While the running back’s holdout continues, Austin Ekeler had 154 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ overtime victory over Indianapolis. The Lions defense was vulnerable last week, giving up a 18-point lead and tying with Arizona. That seems to bode well for Philip Rivers.

Vikings at Packers, 1, Fox

Matt LaFleur was the league’s only new head coach to win in his Week 1 debut, and now five of his team’s next six games are at Lambeau Field (although Green Bay is only 9-6-1 at home the past two seasons). In Green Bay’s 13-3 win over the Bears, it was the defense rather than Aaron Rodgers and the offense that stood out. This week, the Vikings come to town after beating the Falcons at home. Kirk Cousins completed 10 of 18 passes for 98 yards, a touchdown and a 140.8 passer rating and Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Will fans comply with Rodgers’s request to not do the wave while the Packers are on offense?

Jaguars at Texans, 1, CBS

The Jaguars are already scrambling after losing Nick Foles to a broken collarbone. Rookie Gardner Minshew, newly acquired Joshua Dobbs and Chase Litton are Jacksonville’s options at the position. The Texans can only hope that there’s less drama than they encountered against the Saints, when there were two lead changes in the final minute and New Orleans won 30-28 on a last-play field goal.

Patriots at Dolphins, 1, CBS

Is it the heat? The humidity? Whatever it is, the Patriots “haven’t fared too well” in Miami, as Tom Brady put it. Maybe it’ll be different this time, with Dolphins players reportedly unhappy about assertions that they’re already tanking and coming off a loss in which they gave up 59 point to the Ravens. The biggest reason to watch: To see whether Brown plays.

The late games

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:05, CBS

Tyreek Hill is recovering from a sternoclavicular injury, so Sammy Watkins and Patrick Mahomes, despite an ankle he twisted Sunday, will try to catch the Raiders on a short week, coming off a Monday night win. Mahomes passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns last week and Watkins had 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars. And the Raiders, believe it or not, are starting to look like a competent NFL team.

Saints at Rams, 4:25, Fox

Think the Saints will have the NFC championship game fiasco on their minds? Think this game has been on their minds since last January’s overtime game ended? Especially after surviving an officiating blunder in Monday night’s game?

Bears at Broncos, 4:25, Fox

The Bears have had a good, long time to think about what went wrong when they opened the NFL season with a 13-3 loss to the Packers on Sept. 5. Hint: It wasn’t the defense, it was Mitchell Trubisky. In a Tuesday media session, Trubisky said he was “told not to talk about the last game.” The Broncos, on the other hand, have to quickly move on from an eight-point loss to the Raiders.

The night game

Eagles at Falcons, 8:20, NBC

Carson Wentz passed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns last week as the Eagles rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit for a 32-27 victory over the Redskins. The Falcons, meantime, faltered in Minnesota. The Eagles’ defense will be without Malik Jackson, who sustained a Lisfranc foot injury Sunday.

