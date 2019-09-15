The Washington Spirit on Saturday made its second and final festive visit of the season to Audi Field, scoring and conceding late goals to settle for a 2-2 draw with Reign FC and suffer a serious blow to its National Women’s Soccer League playoff hopes.

Washington substitute Chloe Logarzo scored in the 90th minute, but Ifeoma Onumonu equalized in stoppage time, spoiling an otherwise enjoyable night for 17,418.

With the turnout raising the Spirit’s two-game average at Buzzard Point to 18,645, the question seems not whether the Spirit will return to D.C. United’s stadium next year but how many times.

The 14-month-old venue buzzed with excitement from the start -- and particularly at the finish -- and again provided a big-time feel for a team that plays most home matches at 5,200-capacity Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County.

The team averages 3,419 at SoccerPlex and will complete its home schedule there Sept. 28 against the defending champion North Carolina Courage. Washington played in the city once last year, interrupting exclusive appearances at SoccerPlex since 2013.

In deciding how often he wants his team playing at Audi Field next year and beyond, Spirit owner Steve Baldwin will weigh the obvious benefits of operating in the hub of the metro area with the costs of renting Audi Field as well as alienating the small but loyal base of suburban support.

On this night, the crowd came out for not only the NWSL experience but to see U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe, who, in her second match since recovering from an Achilles’ tendon injury, entered at halftime.

World Cup teammate Rose Lavelle remained out of the Spirit lineup with a head injury, but Washington’s Mallory Pugh started on the right flank, assisted on the opening goal and logged all 90 minutes.

The Spirit (7-7-5) is five points out of the fourth and final playoff berth, while the Tacoma-based Reign (8-5-7) pulled level with Utah for the last slot.

Soccer followers arriving via Metro crossed paths with baseball spectators departing another Nationals’ defeat to the Atlanta Braves, creating a rare blend of red-clad sports fans on South Capitol Street and the Navy Yard. Typically, the Nationals and United do not play on the same day.

The Spirit had not played since the previous visit to Audi Field on Aug. 24, when a sellout crowd of 19,871 witnessed a 2-1 victory over the Orlando Pride. Since then, a match at Orlando was postponed because of weather issues and the team had a bye weekend.

With a month left in the regular season, the festive atmosphere Saturday collided with a sense of urgency. North Carolina, Portland and Chicago are on their way to the playoffs, leaving one slot up for grabs. Utah, Reign FC, Washington and Houston remain in the mix.

Audrey Bledsoe, one of the league’s finest goalkeepers, was called into action in the fourth minute, tipping Rosie White’s effort off the crossbar after the Reign’s high pressure forced a giveaway.

The Spirit went ahead in the 30th minute on a brilliant cross by Pugh and an expert header by Ashley Hatch for her team-best sixth goal.

With two players in pursuit, Pugh served the ball from close to the corner. Hatch was moving toward the ball, and with momentum carrying her from the target, she swiveled her head as she leaped and beat goalkeeper Casey Murphy to the near side.

Reign FC needed just five minutes to pull even. Off a corner kick, Bethany Balcer retrieved a header and drove a low shot from 15 yards through a tangle of players and past Bledsoe.

Things are heating up in the nation's capital. ♨️



Bethany Balcer with a 👌 finish for @ReignFC, and this game is level at 1️⃣ goal apiece.



1-1 | #WASvSEA pic.twitter.com/Uc8Xsewyou — NWSL (@NWSL) September 15, 2019

The Spirit threatened to go ahead in the 61st minute when Pugh accelerated out of midfield and set up substitute Cheyna Matthews in stride in the penalty area. But Murphy came off her line and stuffed Matthews’s bid.

Matthews, a Jamaican World Cup member, was instrumental in swinging the match in the Spirit’s favor after her 59th-minute entrance.

Midway through the second half, Pugh’s finishing touch let her down on two golden chances in the penalty area.

Rapinoe’s plea for a penalty kick in the 82nd minute was dismissed by referee Jon Freemon.

In the 90th, Hatch made a splendid turn in the box and crossed to Logarzo on the back side for a rising eight-yarder into the top of the net. But early in the seven additional minutes, Onumonu got behind the defense and slipped an angled shot past Bledsoe.