

Gardner Minshew, hero. (James Gilbert / Getty Images)

When Nick Foles went down with a broken collarbone last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned to a rookie who was a sixth-round selection, making him the first 2019 draft pick to take a snap this season.

What they got with the 178th overall pick was a quarterback whose completion rate (88) was the highest in NFL history for any quarterback attempting at least 15 passes while making his first start. He completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception off a tipped pass in a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They also got a player with a ton of panache, a folk hero in the making who became a social media phenom when he arrived for a game at Christmas last year wearing one of the most over-the-top outfits a QB has donned since the days of Joe Namath and his fur coat. Where to even start? It was a reddish suit, complemented with a white belt (of course), a shirt (we hope it was polyester) open to his sternum (revealing a thicket of chest hair), with a manly chain of a necklace and, duh, aviator shades on his unshaven and mustachioed face.

Jaguars by a million pic.twitter.com/f35J8wA8bn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 14, 2019

For his first road trip as a rookie, he was more low-key Saturday with a denim look.

Saturday + Sunday: Gardner Minshew brought one pair of clothes to Houston. Anyone else think he’s about to have a big day?? pic.twitter.com/mXnyA5GU0a — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) September 15, 2019

But who is the man behind the mustache, beneath the mop of hair spilling over his headband and the nude and semi-nude workouts? (That’s right. He often has hit the weights wearing only a jock, shades and, of course, the headband. And sometimes he leaves out the jock.)

Gardner Flint Minshew II, a Mississippi native, spent his first year of college at Troy on an academic scholarship in 2014, transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College for a year and then moved to East Carolina in 2016, graduating in December 2017. Although he initially planned to attend Alabama, Washington State Coach Mike Leach made him an offer he could not refuse.

“Do you want to be a backup at Alabama or lead the nation in passing?” Leach asked. “We’re going to lead the nation in passing one way or another.”

As a graduate student, he was immediately eligible to play behind the Cougars’ projected starter last year, Tyler Hilinski. But Hilinski died by suicide in January of that year and Minshew stepped up in an incredibly difficult situation. He was a nice fit for more than just Leach’s offense.

“It was time for that community, going through a lot of healing with the passing of Tyler Hilinski,” Minshew told reporters last week. “Just really trying to honor that legacy and bring hope to a community that was pretty down.”

He passed for 4,770 yards and 38 touchdowns with nine interceptions, setting school and conference records for completions for the 11-win team, finishing fifth in the Heisman balloting. His mustache, and his reputation, kept growing in Pullman, with fans wearing fake ones to games.

Mike Leach has once again produced possibly the greatest college football interview of all time pic.twitter.com/8Djm3VJ8RI — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) November 11, 2018

Minshew had the second-highest Wonderlic score among quarterbacks eligible for the draft last spring and, with Joshua Dobbs signing as his backup, he was asked if he and Dobbs, who has a degree in aerospace engineering, combined to give the Jaguars’ quarterbacks room the highest IQ in the league.

“He’s kind of in his own deal, man. I’ve got a communications degree. I know y’all know about it,” Gardner said with a laugh. “I belong in this [media] room more than that one.”

He and his mustache may be just what the NFL needs. “I think it’s just kind of symbolic of how we are as a team,” he told ESPN last year. “Just free, loose — we’re gonna play as hard as we can, and we’re gonna have fun doing it.”

And those naked workouts? “That’s some college thing,” running back Leonard Fournette said with a laugh. “That’s his ritual and I’m used to it now. Whatever makes him throw 88 percent [completions], he can have it. So I’m not going to stop him.”

Yes, Gardner Minshew also does exercise bands in the locker room wearing only a jock strap, shades, and a headband. Sometimes naked, too. Sometimes Steve Spurrier even walks in on him doing it https://t.co/e2ZFwk3aOT pic.twitter.com/ir63VnKPZJ — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) September 10, 2019

And if everyone is talking about Minshew’s mustache, his workout and travel attire, that’s fine with Coach Doug Marrone with Foles not expected to return until at least Week 11 after having his collarbone surgically repaired with a plate and screws stabilizing the break.

“If we can talk about [his mustache], then I know he’s playing well,” Marrone told reporters. “If he doesn’t play well, then I know we won’t be talking about his mustache.”

