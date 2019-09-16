

All eyes will be on Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night at the Meadowlands. (Ron Schwane, File)

Browns at Jets

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Game Pass

Pregame reading

The long-distance verbal back and forth last week between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams certainly served to intensify the scrutiny on the two teams’ meeting Monday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

Beckham accused Williams of teaching “cheap shots” and “dirty hits,” citing a 2017 preseason game in which Beckham suffered an ankle injury while with the New York Giants. He later was told by Browns players, he said, that Williams had told Cleveland players to target him.

Williams, the former defensive coordinator for the Browns who served as their interim head coach last season, countered that his defenses play “hard, fast, physical,” but not dirty. Williams, suspended for more than a year by the NFL for his role in the Bountygate scandal with the New Orleans Saints, told reporters not to give Beckham attention and brought up the Giants’ decision to trade the wide receiver to the Browns this past offseason.

[The Browns are AFC North favorites. The Steelers and Ravens welcome the challenge.]

All of that is interesting and newsworthy, of course. It also perhaps was a clever preemptive move by Beckham, who has put the on-field officials and the league office on notice in case he absorbs any questionable hits Monday. But Williams and Beckham won’t be matched up on the field at MetLife Stadium, and these are teams with some more pressing competitive issues.

The Browns were the darlings of the NFL offseason after adding Beckham to go with young franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield, who nearly got the team into the playoffs last season as a rookie. But entering a season with lofty expectations is not exactly the norm for the Browns, and so it was notable that they gave a dud of a performance in losing their opener to the Tennessee Titans. Really? Same old Browns? Even after all this?

This game gives the Browns a chance to begin living up to all the hype. The Jets also are 0-1 and they’ll be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who is sidelined because of mononucleosis. Former Denver Broncos starter Trevor Siemian takes over as the Jets seek their first victory under their new head coach, Adam Gase.

The Beckham-Williams talk will be forgotten by the time this one is decided — unless, of course, something happens on the field Monday to revive the conversation.

More NFL coverage:

