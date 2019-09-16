

Tennessee Titans tackle David Quessenberry celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts. (Rick Musacchio/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

As touchdowns go, this one didn’t cover a lot of distance. But for David Quessenberry it represented a long journey.

Quessenberry, a Tennessee Titans offensive lineman, scored the most emotional one-yard touchdown of the day as the big man, who has overcome non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, caught a scoring pass from Marcus Mariota on a tackle-eligible play in the third quarter of a 19-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cancer survivor David Quessenberry just scored a 🚨BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!🚨

Awesome moment. #INDvsTEN@Titans | #Titans



📺 : CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/QyaknqVhhg pic.twitter.com/DGMOUmqAug — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019

A sixth-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2013, Quessenberry’s cancer was diagnosed in June 2014 and he returned to the Texans in 2017 with the disease in remission. He spent last season on Tennessee’s practice squad. He grew close to Tennessee Coach Mike Vrabel and Vrabel’s son Tyler, now an offensive lineman for Boston College, when Mike Vrabel was Houston’s defensive coordinator.

“I watched him rehab and he took my son, who was changing positions and being an offensive lineman, and he would work out with him,” Vrabel said in 2018 (per ESPN). “I would walk in the weight room and Quess would be in there with Tyler trying to help him as this guy’s recovering from cancer. When you have those type of guys that have the ability and they’re also a quality person, it makes it an easy thing to add them to your team.”

Read more from The Post:

For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers is wearing a play sheet on his wrist

Who’s Gardner Minshew II? The Jaguars’ rookie quarterback is more than just a fabulous mustache.

Saints-Rams, Eagles-Falcons and Antonio Brown’s Patriots debut highlight Week 2 NFL schedule

Shorthanded Redskins look for first win against Cowboys in home opener

How the Saints-Rams no-call changed the NFL

The Raiders, believe it or not, are starting to look like a competent NFL team

Torrey Smith retires from NFL, thanking football ‘for being my way out’