Eli Manning has been the New York Giants’ starting quarterback for nearly all of his NFL career, which now is in its 16th season. That run may about be over.

After two games of substandard production, Giants Coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that he hasn’t decided on whether Manning will remain the starter or whether he will be benched in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, who was maligned after the Giants took him with the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft but performed well in the preseason.

“We’re gonna talk about everything moving forward. I think that’s fair at this point,” Shurmur told reporters on Monday. “To this point what we’ve done hasn’t been good enough.”

When a coach declines to name a starting QB on Monday, the change is almost always coming. Vive le Daniel Jones. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 16, 2019

Manning has completed only 62.9 percent of his passes, is averaging only 6.2 yards per attempt and has compiled a 30.0 QBR in two Giants losses. In Sunday’s defeat against the Bills, he added his first two interceptions of the season and failed to complete a pass in the first quarter for just the third time in his career.

Manning said he wouldn’t be extra motivated to improve upon hearing Shurmur’s comments Monday.

“The motivation is to win, there’s nothing more than that,” he told reporters.

Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason. Should he be given the keys to New York’s offense, he will be throwing to the same depleted corps of pass-catchers as Manning has through two games. Golden Tate was suspended for the first four games of the season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Sterling Shepard missed Sunday’s game with a concussion, and Cody Latimer suffered a concussion Sunday.

New York, which is 0-2 for the third consecutive season and for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, visits Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Giants converted only 3 of 12 third-down attempts Sunday against the Bills.

“Obviously the third downs, that’s something that’s gonna hurt you,” Manning said Monday.

