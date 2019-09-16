

The Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike (13) and sister Nneka Ogwumike were unharmed after a man rushed the court toward them Sunday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

A fan was subdued by security after he rushed toward Los Angeles Sparks players Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike while the former was doing an on-court television interview following the Sparks’ WNBA playoff win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Scary moment at the end of the Sparks game as a fan ran onto the court towards Chiney & Nneka Ogwumike with something in his hand. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/Qvw5c5xIye — Blake DuDonis (@BlakeDuDonis) September 15, 2019

Security officials tackled the court invader, a man identified by a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman as Jeffrey Umoye, 28, of the Los Angeles area.

👀 Security tackles fan at WNBA game!



The fan ran on the court and was trying to get to Chiney & Nneka Ogwumike.



🎥 @shaerollae pic.twitter.com/w633uPLhqe — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 15, 2019

A fan tried to rush the court when Chelsea Gray was about to do her celebratory dance. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/Umdw0fBKsY — Eric Ramos • Sports Reporter (@EricRamosZepeda) September 15, 2019

Umoye, who was wearing a Houston Rockets jersey, had been spotted doing pushups in front of his courtside seat while the game was being played, and reportedly was told to stop by security:

Fan at this WNBA game outta CONTROL 😶 (via unclebadytins/IG, @shaerollae) pic.twitter.com/5elv7vwpdj — Overtime (@overtime) September 15, 2019

“Nneka was doing her interview and I always like to stay with her, we walk off the court together,” Chiney Ogwumike said after the game, per the Press-Enterprise. “And out of the corner of my eye I saw, ‘Oh, shoot, like what’s going on here?’ And some dude was coming at us. And so I just jumped in, because I’m expendable — she is not! We need her. Middle sister gotta always take one for the team.

“So yeah, I think it was a fan who wanted to get to us. We’re fine.”

Said Nneka Ogwumike: “I don’t know who that was, I have no idea who that was. I think it was just a very enthusiastic fan that maybe got caught up in the moment, but we have the security in place to manage those situations.”

The LAPD spokeswoman told The Post that Umoye was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing over the incident. Los Angeles County jail records indicate that a man with Umoye’s name and date of birth was being held on $1,000 bail after his arrest on Sunday.

Read more:

Brewer: For USA Basketball, dominance can no longer be assumed

USA Basketball has been this low before. Last time, it responded by dominating the world.

Spain teaches USA Basketball a lesson about the value of commitment

Virginia’s Tony Bennett turns down pay raise, instead pledges $500,000 to career program

Australia’s response to its World Cup loss to Spain was fantastically NSFW

After 15 years, 10 teams, three titles and one devastating knee injury, Shaun Livingston retires

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox