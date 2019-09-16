

Running back Zolu Barclay and Magruder beat Seneca Valley on Friday after trailing by 20 points in the second quarter. (Jordan Baylin/Courtesy photo)

Magruder Coach Ray Fowle was at his home watching Clemson versus Syracuse on Saturday night when his senior captain, Jeremiah Baxter, texted him.

“Hey coach, what’s the game plan?” Baxter wrote. “We got Damascus this week.”

“I’m like, ‘Hey man, we’re still watching film, breaking it down,” Fowle responded. “Give me a second to set the gameplan before you even ask about it.”

That’s the kind of excitement and leadership from players that sets this year’s Magruder team apart from years past, Fowle said.

On Friday night, Magruder trailed Seneca Valley by 20 points in the second quarter. Fowle believes past Magruder squads would’ve lost hope. But the Colonels battled back for a 21-20 victory to improve to 2-0. They extended their win streak to five games.

“Our guys weren’t even celebrating on the bus,” said Fowle, who has been Magruder’s head coach for six years. “They were happy … But as I get back on the bus they’re like, ‘All right coach, next week.’ We’ve never had this at this school before. It’s great.”

When Magruder’s seniors were freshmen in 2016, the team didn’t win a game. Later that year, those freshmen told Fowle the Colonels would never again go winless while they were at the Montgomery County school. Magruder went 5-5 last season, the first time it finished .500 or better since 2007.

This week, Magruder hosts Damascus, which has lost just three county games since 2011.

“For the first time,” Fowle said, “I think our guys are excited for the challenge.”

⇒ Player of the week from Maryland: Marquez Cooper, RB, Quince Orchard. The senior accounted for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 21-7 win over Damascus on Friday.

⇒ Game to watch in Maryland: North Point at Huntingtown, Friday, 7 p.m.

⇒ Quotable: “After what I just [saw] us do, we can accomplish anything.” — Quince Orchard defensive back Charles Bell after his team’s 21-7 win over Damascus on Friday.

— Kyle Melnick

C.H. Flowers to appeal forfeit and suspension of coach

C.H. Flowers has outscored its opponents 90-17 through two games, but there’s a loss on the Jaguars’ ledger because of a rules violation.

Last month, Coach Dameon Powell was suspended for the year, and the Prince George’s County power learned it had to forfeit its first game as a penalty handed down by the county. Officials have not revealed the reason for the penalties.

Assistant coach Fred Groves is serving as the interim head coach.

Fox 5 reported last month that Powell’s suspension was a consequence for him holding an illegal practice at Shepherd University during the summer, but a source close to the program said it was instead for the team not abiding by the state’s mandated stretching and conditioning procedures. The source said a C.H. Flowers player was admitted to a hospital for cramps hours after a legal team camp practice at Shepherd in early August. School officials reported the cramping incident to the county.

In addition to Powell’s suspension, three of the team’s assistant coaches are under review, according to Prince George’s county spokeswoman Raven Hill. Hill confirmed the suspension but refused to provide the reason, citing county protocol.

The Jaguars had to forfeit their first game of the season, which would have been a 27-17 win against Oxon Hill. They won their next game, Friday against Bladensburg, 63-0.

C.H. Flowers Athletic Director Carlyle Rose declined to comment on the specifics of the suspension but said the school will be appealing the decision.

The Jaguars had high expectations coming off back-to-back 10-1 seasons. Even without Powell, they are projected to be one of the stronger teams in the county.

⇒ Player of the week from D.C./Prince George’s County: Michael Daughterty Jr., DB, Friendship Collegiate. The senior had an interception and a forced fumble/recovery during the Knights’ 34-6 win over H.D. Woodson on Saturday.

⇒ Game to watch for D.C./Prince George’s County: Suitland at Eleanor Roosevelt, Friday, 7 p.m.

— Tramel Raggs

Lake Braddock enters Westfield matchup with a fast defense

A pro tip for the offenses in Northern Virginia: throw against Lake Braddock at your own risk.

Through two games, the Bruins’ defense has seven interceptions, including five in a season-opening win against West Potomac. The team had made a concerted effort to get quicker on defense this offseason, and so far it has paid off.

“I’ve had some seasons where I didn’t have five [interceptions] the entire season,” Coach Mike Dougherty said. “We’re pretty athletic back there and we’re rolling six or eight kids around. The competition in practice alone makes it where if you mess up, you’re coming out. That whole concept is not always the case.”

The turnover parade has been complemented on the other side of the ball by a strong running game and a seasoned quarterback. Junior Billy Edwards has not had to put the ball in the air this year as much as last, but he has maintained his efficiency. He threw for three touchdowns in Friday’s win 44-7 win over Hayfield.

The competition grows stiffer Friday, as the Bruins travel to Westfield. Lake Braddock last defeated the Bulldogs in 2014.

“We can’t let it be bigger than the whole goal here, which is to be playing in December,” Dougherty said. “But a team like Westfield is who you’re going to be playing in December. So it’s a really good early test for us.”

⇒ Player of the Week in Virginia: Fonnae Webb, QB, Mount Vernon. Webb did it all for the Majors in a 56-21 win over last year’s region finalist, W.T. Woodson. Through the air he was 11 for 13 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground he carried eight times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

⇒ Game to watch in Virginia: Lake Braddock at Westfield, Friday, 7 p.m.

— Michael Errigo

Georgetown Prep loses the game but finds its quarterback

Georgetown Prep’s performance Saturday will go into the record book as its eighth straight loss to Gonzaga, this time by a score of 31-7. But that belies the full story.

Junior Kyonte Hamilton made his first start at quarterback and made the first 24 minutes surprisingly unpleasant for the capacity crowd at Buchanan Field.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Hamilton was a load in the Prep running game, alongside star running back Jalen Hampton. Prep’s only scoring drive started with seven run plays for 54 yards, the longest a 19-yard keeper by Hamilton, who then hit Chase McCartee with a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Hamilton hurt his leg in the first quarter, so after Gonzaga keyed on the run, his effectiveness faded. But he showed the talent that could help Prep win its third straight Interstate Athletic Conference title.

“Having Kyonte being able to run [helped], and then he gets tweaked a little bit and it takes [away] that outside threat,” Prep coach Dan Paro said. “So all of a sudden, you got eight people crashing the box.”

⇒ Player of the week for private schools: Carroll running back Jamal Mungo shredded Wilson’s defense with 14 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown in a 48-12 win Saturday at RFK Stadium.

⇒ Game to watch for private schools: Good Counsel at Spalding, Friday, 7 p.m.

— Jake Lourim