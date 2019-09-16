

Dave Martinez is not currently with the Nationals in St. Louis due to a heart procedure performed Monday. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez didn’t join the team Monday on its trip to St. Louis, remaining in Washington for precautionary medical testing after experiencing chest pains and having a cardiac catheterization earlier in the day, General Manager Mike Rizzo announced.

Bench coach Chip Hale will manage the Nationals for Monday’s game against the Cardinals, and Washington does not have expectations for when Martinez could return.

Cardiac catheterization, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is a procedure used to diagnose and treat certain cardiovascular conditions. During cardiac catheterization, a long thin tube called a catheter is inserted in an artery or vein in your groin, neck or arm and threaded through your blood vessels to your heart. Using this catheter, doctors can then do diagnostic tests as part of a cardiac catheterization.”

Rizzo spoke with Martinez on Monday and said he was in good spirits. He added that there will be more test results that will determine Martinez’s status moving forward.

Martinez left the Nationals’ 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday during the sixth inning. He wasn’t feeling well and his condition worsened over the afternoon, so the team’s training staff decided it was best for Martinez to be checked out at a nearby hospital. To that point, the 54-year-old manager had only departed games from which he was ejected.

As of Sunday evening, following the Nationals’ victory, it was not yet determined whether Martinez would fly with the team to St. Louis. But Hale, speaking with reporters after taking Martinez’s place for the remainder of Sunday’s game, expressed confidence that Martinez would join the club ahead of Monday’s 7:45 p.m. matchup with the Cardinals.

“He wasn’t feeling good, so just for precautionary reasons they took him to the hospital just to see what’s going on,” Hale said Sunday. “But we’re expecting everything will be good.”

Instead, Martinez is back in Washington while the team prepares to face the first-place Cardinals, continuing into the wild-card race with Hale as the interim manager.

The Nationals will not add another coach before Monday’s game and there is no indication that they will do so moving forward. Tim Bogar will be Hale’s bench coach and Joe Dillon will coach first in Bogar’s place.

