

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) during Sunday's loss to Dallas. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson grabbed his face mask in disbelief, unable to hide his emotion after he had snuck behind the Dallas Cowboys secondary early in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He was all alone 40 yards downfield, wide open for a surefire touchdown — yet quarterback Case Keenum didn’t see Richardson, instead throwing underneath into coverage for a near interception.

“I totally missed Paul. He was wide open and I just totally missed him,” Keenum said in a somber tone after a humbling 31-21 loss, a second consecutive division setback that underscored a glaring problem for the Redskins to open the season: a clear inability to generate big plays.

Washington had just two plays of 20 yards or more on Sunday, both of which belonged to rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and now the Redskins are searching for any other playmakers to step up for an injury-prone unit that was simply outgunned against the muscular Cowboys at FedEx Field.

“It was frustrating,” wide receiver Richardson said, shaking his head.

“We have to reload our shells and come back firing,” Keenum added, although it remains unclear who is going to do the firing when the Chicago Bears visit for Monday night football next week.

[Boswell: Think the Redskins’ start to the season has been bad? It may be about to get worse.]

With much of its offensive firepower sidelined indefinitely — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is still holding out, running back Derrius Guice is sidelined on injured reserve with a torn meniscus and tight end Jordan Reed missed a second consecutive game Sunday while in concussion protocol — McLaurin has arguably been the only bright spot. He hauled in a late touchdown and finishing with the offense’s longest play of the day — a 27-yard reception — as part of an impressive 10-catch, 187-yard, 2-touchdown start to his NFL career, which is just two games old. But beyond McLaurin, there are questions as to where this unit will find a spark next week, let alone the next 14 games.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to kind of call it right now,” running back Adrian Peterson said of the offense’s struggles.

Keenum was underwhelming. Peterson rushed for just 25 yards on 10 carries. Richardson caught a nine-yard touchdown, but was targeted just three times. A cast of other contributors struggled to make plays; backup running back Chris Thompson was used mostly on checkdowns, catching five passes for 46 yards, and Keenum threw behind him on a crucial fourth-and-three at the Dallas 46-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Washington also worked to incorporate speedy rookie wide receiver Steven Sims, who received more carries (three for 16 yards) than targets (one catch for one yard).

“We definitely feel that we have to go make a play,” said Sims.

Washington’s lack of big plays was magnified by Dallas’s collection of talent, which after a slow start electrified a crowd that was overwhelmingly full of blue and white jerseys. It wasn’t just quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed his final 18 passes and threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns — including a third quarter strike to star receiver Amari Cooper.

It wasn’t just Cooper commanding constant attention from Washington’s secondary, nor was it just running back Ezekiel Elliott posting 111 yards and a bruising late touchdown. It was also little-known receivers who complemented those stars: Michael Gallup leading the way with six catches and Devin Smith torching Redskins cornerback Josh Norman for a 51-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

Washington, despite all of its speed with McLaurin, Richardson and even Sims, rarely took shots down the field with Keenum on Sunday. The most glaring miss came when Keenum didn’t see a wide-open Richardson on the aforementioned third down early in the fourth quarter. Washington went just 2-for-9 on third downs and committed a string of crucial holding penalties.

“We want to put the ball in the air so we can make plays,” Richardson said. “We know that it’s possible.”

Washington wants to move the ball on the ground, too, and Peterson noted how important it would be to quickly revive the offense before Chicago’s high-caliber defense visits next week. Peterson smiled a few times during his postgame interview session while answering questions about a milestone on Sunday: He scored a one-yard touchdown in the first half to pass Jim Brown for fifth on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdowns list. But he could hardly celebrate it, because Washington’s ineptitude on offense returned on Sunday.

It will take much more than Peterson to get back on track. Keenum said that he needs to call the plays quicker, and the “offense needs to communicate better.” He also faced questions about improving his timing with his receivers during this early first season in Washington, which has been already been mired by an 0-2 start in which the Redskins haven’t come close to matching the playmaking of their two NFC East opponents.

“That’s what the NFL season is about,” Keenum said. “It about progressing and finding what you do well, to be better at it.”

