

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams has been holding out from the team for three and a half months. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The standoff between the Washington Redskins and their star left tackle Trent Williams is heading into the season’s third week, and it doesn’t appear as if it will end soon, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

One person with knowledge of the Redskins’ thinking said that Williams is not expected to return this week ahead of Washington’s Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, despite recent media speculation that Williams might be willing to end his three-and-a-half month holdout as early as this month.

The person said the team continues to “wait out” Williams, believing that Williams will eventually tire of missing game checks and incurring the fines that have piled up since Williams began missing training camp practices. The person also said that Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder does not want to renegotiate Williams’s contract as a way to end the holdout.

Williams, 31, has not spoken publicly about the reasons for his holdout, but some who have say he is angry at the team’s medical staff and does not trust the organization. He has lost close to $2 million in fines and missed game checks. If he does not return by Week 4, he risks losing the 2018 portion of his signing bonus, which is $1.7 million.

The Redskins have gotten off to an 0-2 start to the 2019 season without Williams, with veteran Donald Penn starting at left tackle in his place. Quarterback Case Keenum has been sacked just twice over the two games, but the team’s running game has struggled, producing just 75 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries.

