A high school coach in Arizona resigned Friday after a school district investigation found that he had shared game strategies and other protected information about his school’s football and boys’ basketball programs with opposing coaches since at least 2017.

Justin Hager had been head coach of the Mountain Pointe High School girls’ varsity basketball team and an assistant for the Pride’s decorated football team since 2016. He also was listed as a physical education/health teacher for the suburban Phoenix school in a 2018 newsletter.

Officials with the Tempe Union High School District, according to an account published by the Times Publications newspaper chain in Arizona, discovered that Hager had shared “play calls, formations and at one point a list of players deemed ineligible” with opposing coaches from a since-deactivated email account: walterpayton12@yahoo.com. Bruce Kipper, Tempe Union athletic director, said in a letter to the Arizona Interscholastic Association that the district has discovered “hundreds” of emails that include “extensive communication” between the email address and opposing coaches.

Kipper added that the investigation failed to determine a motive for Hager’s actions.

“Our entire campus is shocked at these findings. It is the responsibility of all adults on a high school campus to act with integrity and to put students first in all we do,” Mountain Pointe Principal Tomika Banks said in a news release. “Mountain Pointe students, families and staff are heartbroken to learn our trust was violated by someone we cared for and considered a member of our family.”

Hager told the Wrangler News that he indeed had resigned to take a job “elsewhere,” though he declined to say where and that his change of jobs “had nothing to do with any allegations.”

Kipper’s letter identified communication between the “walterpayton12” account and the following coaches: Pinnacle High School football coach Dana Zupke and boys’ basketball coach Charlie Wilde; Perry High School football coach Preston Jones; Brophy College Prep JV boys’ basketball coach John Burns; Highland High School football coach Brock Farrel; Desert Ridge High School football coach Jeremy Hathcock; and Shaun Aguano, the former head football coach at Chandler High School and current running backs coach at Arizona State, along with Chandler football assistant Steve Vaught. The account also shared strategies with the football head coaches at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah, and Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, out-of-state teams the Pride played in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Norris Vaughan, Mountain Pointe’s former varsity football coach who resigned after the 2017 season, told the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert that he suspected opposing coaches had inside knowledge of his game plans, including in a 2016 state title game loss to Chandler High and a 2017 state semifinal loss to Perry High, both defeats by double digits.

“I never expected him doing something like that,” Vaughan, now head coach at Arnold High School in Florida, told Obert. “I don’t understand.”

Mountain Pointe also lost to a team from California during Vaughan’s final season, even though he had installed some new wrinkles to the team’s playbook.

“I knew we did some new stuff that nobody had seen, but it didn’t surprise them,” Vaughan said. “They were ready for it.”

Vernon Fox, head football coach at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas, responded negatively to an email sent from the “walterpayton12” address on Aug. 21, two days before the teams played in Nevada.

“Sir … I don’t believe in cheating,” Fox wrote in his email. “We are not looking to gain an unfair advantage. We will prepare as best we can and look to have a great competitive game.”

According to Alvira, Fox told Mountain Pointe head football coach Rich Wellbrock about the email he had received after his team’s 40-17 loss to the Pride on Aug. 23. The email was then traced back to Hager.

“I am at a loss as to why someone would hurt kids in this way,” Wellbrock said in the Mountain Pointe news release. “The entire coaching staff at Mountain Pointe is deeply troubled that a trusted adult in our program would actively work against the success of our students.”

Mountain Pointe has lost two straight games since beating Faith Lutheran, including a 40-0 loss to Pinnacle High on Aug. 30. According to the investigation, the “walterpayton12” account emailed Zupke, Pinnacle’s head coach, images of plays on Aug. 15 and Aug. 23. The account also sent game information to Zupke in 2018, two days before Pinnacle’s 56-34 victory.

According to the Arizona Interscholastic Association constitution and bylaws, coaches may not “manipulate or control the environment or game conditions to gain an advantage over an opposing team or individual.” The Tempe Union High School District has asked the AIA to investigate to “ensure the integrity of high school athletics in Arizona has not been compromised.”

“The association is aware of a situation involving personnel at Mountain Pointe High School offering privileged information to other schools,” the AIA said in a statement obtained by The Post. “The association will reach out to all schools affected by this occurrence by Tuesday and an investigation will be launched. All data will be collected by this office and shared with the AIA’s Executive Board, which will make a decision at an official meeting following the inquiry. Since this is now an open investigation, the AIA cannot comment on any of the proceedings, the member schools involved or speculate on the nature of information that has been shared.”

