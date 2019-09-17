

Eli Manning, left, will be replaced by Daniel Jones, right. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Sooner or later, the New York Giants were going to make the difficult decision to bench Eli Manning and start Daniel Jones.

“Sooner” arrived Tuesday, with the team announcing that Jones, the No. 6 pick in April’s NFL draft, would replace the two-time Super Bowl winner for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the Giants, winless in their first two games, the decision was announced tersely on a day when players are unavailable to the media.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Coach Pat Shurmur said (via Giants.com). “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.