

Trevor Siemian will have surgery for the ankle injury he suffered Monday night. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

It’s a bad month to be an NFL starting quarterback. It’s an even worse month to be a New York Jets starting quarterback.

The latest signal caller to suffer a serious, season-ending injury is Trevor Siemian, who started for New York Monday night in place of Week 1 starter Sam Darnold. The 27-year-old Siemian’s ankle bent awkwardly late in the team’s 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns when Myles Garrett brought him down, earning a roughing-the-passer flag in the process. Although Siemian walked off the field, Coach Adam Gase later declared the injury “ugly” and announced that the quarterback needs surgery to repair ligament damage.

This news came only five days after Gase announced that Darnold, the team’s No. 1 quarterback, would miss at least one game and perhaps more with mononucleosis.

[If Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger can’t stay healthy, good luck to the NFL]

Siemian joins the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger on the shelf for the rest of the season, with the two-time Super Bowl winner needing elbow surgery. The Jaguars’ Nick Foles is expected to return later in the season after having surgery for a broken collarbone. The Saints’ Drew Brees is considering whether to have surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered Sunday. Either way, he will be out for a few weeks. The Colts and Giants got off easy, in retrospect, when Andrew Luck retired and Eli Manning was benched.

The Jets now must find a backup for third-stringer Luke Falk, who replaced Siemian Monday night, with — wait for it — running back Le’Veon Bell designated as his backup. The Jets are likely to sign a quarterback familiar with Gases’s offense, someone like Brock Osweiler or David Fales, the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported.

Until Darnold is over mono, Falk will be the starter, with the Jets facing the New England Patriots on Sunday, already as a massive underdog. “He’s feeling better …," Gase told reporters of Darnold. “The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him.”

It’s a brutal turn of events for the winless Jets, whose offense was embarrassing even before Siemian (3-for-6 passing for three yards) got hurt midway through the second quarter

“It’s frustrating, but this is the NFL,” left tackle Kelvin Beachum said (via the Daily News). “We’re in the world of suck right now.”

