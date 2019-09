Antonio Brown (17) played his first game Sunday for the Patriots. (Brynn Anderson)

The NFL’s decision about whether to place New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on paid administrative leave via the commissioner’s exempt list remained pending Tuesday after league representatives met for 10 hours Monday with a woman accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault.

Monday’s lengthy meeting between the NFL and Britney Taylor was confirmed by a person familiar with the case, who said there was “nothing imminent” as of Tuesday afternoon on the league’s decision about whether to place Brown on paid leave.

It’s unclear whether that decision will be made this week. The person with knowledge of the deliberations said there is “no timeline” for the decision to be made because it depends on what the league’s investigation finds.

Brown made his Patriots debut in their win this past Sunday at Miami. The Patriots host the New York Jets this Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations made by Taylor in a lawsuit in Florida. Brown has not been charged with a crime. The league’s personal conduct policy nevertheless authorizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place Brown on paid leave if he believes following an investigation that Brown may have violated the conduct policy.

If Brown is placed on the exempt list, he would be paid by the Patriots but would be ineligible to practice with the team or attend games. He could appeal his placement on the list through the NFL Players Association. The list is designed to be used by the league until it makes a decision about whether to discipline a player under the personal conduct policy. Any suspension under the policy would be without pay.

