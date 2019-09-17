

Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing charges in Florida. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Pittsburgh pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with computer pornography-solicitation of a child and providing obscene material to a minor, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced.

In a statement, FDLE said Vazquez — an all-star closer this season and in 2018 — was taken into custody in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning after an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Fla. Major League Baseball placed Vazquez, 28, on administrative leave.

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vazquez and his subsequent arrest,” Pirates President Frank Coonelly said in a statement. “We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vazquez on administrative leave (and, as a result, restricted list) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

The FDLE investigation began in August after it received information that Vazquez continued to have a relationship via text message with the girl, who is now 15 years old, the department said. FDLE said the girl received a video from Vazquez in July “in which he is shown performing a sex act. Additionally, Vazquez allegedly sent the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over.”

Police seized “several electronic devices” after executing a search warrant at Vazquez’s apartment in Pittsburgh. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail until he can be extradited to Lee County, on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Venezuelan-born Vazquez, then known as Felipe Rivero, made his MLB debut for the Washington Nationals in 2015 before he was traded to the Pirates in July 2016. He has 86 saves over the past three seasons, and is 5-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 28 saves this season.

