Maryland offensive lineman Terrance Davis will miss four to six weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament, Coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday. The senior right guard, who is the Terrapins’ most experienced lineman, was injured during the

second quarter of Saturday’s 20-17 loss at Temple.

Apart from tight end Tyler Mabry, who transferred from Buffalo, Davis has more career starts than any player on Maryland’s roster.

Maryland began the season with an offensive line that lacked experience after graduating three of last year’s starters. The first-choice group includes redshirt freshman left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, who had never played before this season; left guard Sean Christie (27 career starts); center Johnny Jordan (nine career starts); Davis (30 career starts); and right tackle Marcus Minor (seven career starts).

“We already were thin there, but when you lose a player of Terrance’s caliber,” Locksley said, “he’s a three-year starter for the most part, was playing at a high level for us, it’s still a next-man-up mentality.”

With Davis unable to play, fifth-year offensive lineman Ellis McKennie and redshirt freshman Austin Fontaine, who converted from defensive line in the spring, could help fill the void. Locksley has referred to McKennie as a “sixth starter” and a “Swiss Army knife” for his ability to play at any position on the line. McKennie started at left tackle in the season opener vs. Howard, while Duncan received the job in the next two games.

If Fontaine starts at right guard in the Penn State game on Sept. 27, it would be the first start of his career. Fontaine played some in the second half of the Temple game with Davis out. Among Maryland’s offensive issues against Temple, the line allowed four sacks and the offense failed to convert a pair of fourth-and-one attempts at the goal line. Both times, running back Anthony McFarland lost yardage.

During fall camp, Locksley said he only had seven offensive linemen "who we feel really good about, that we can count on.” Fontaine and Breyon Gaddy both moved over from defense since Locksley arrived to help provide depth.

“The depth is not necessarily where we want it to be,” Locksley said Tuesday. “But we still have enough able bodies. Now we’ve just got to get these guys again playing fundamentally a little cleaner than what we played on Saturday.”

Kicker Joseph Petrino also had to exit the game with injury, leaving Maryland limited options in the kicking game. He hurt his groin but nothing is torn, Locksley said.

“He has significant pain down in that area, so we’re trying to let that calm down,” Locksley said. “We won’t kick him here the next couple of days to give him an opportunity to heal up.”

Maryland has a bye this week and won’t play again until Penn State visits the following week.

