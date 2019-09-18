

Carson King, 24, holds a sign during ESPN's "College GameDay" requesting funds for beer money. (Photo courtesy of Carson King)

The crudely drawn sign was supposed to be a joke.

Carson King took Sharpie to poster board Friday night and sketched out a simple plea: “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished.” The 24-year-old added his Venmo handle and crossed his fingers that someone watching ESPN’s “College GameDay” the next morning would see the sign and send him a “couple dollars” for his favorite beer.

His wish was granted. And then some. King says he had been sent more than $27,000 by Tuesday night — a number that continues to grow — and his once-humorous endeavor has transformed into a fundraiser for a local children’s hospital, backed by major brands, including Busch.

“I was completely overwhelmed, I didn’t think anything like this would have a chance to happen,” King said Tuesday. “Especially when Busch commented. I was at a loss for words.”

“College GameDay” was broadcasting from Ames, Iowa, on Saturday as No. 18 Iowa faced unranked Iowa State. The game had personal significance for King, who attended Iowa State but is taking time off from school to work. The school, he noted, has “a notoriously not good football program.” Even though he now lives about 45 minutes away in Altoona, King and his friends drove up for “College GameDay” to “show how great the fans were and show the country Iowa is no joke.”

King said he brought his sign along on the off chance he appeared on TV. But his strategic positioning near a stage paid off, and within half an hour of holding up the poster he received more than $400 in contributions. As hundreds of dollars became thousands, King realized he had a chance to do “something a little more special than buy Busch Light.”



Carson King, 24, is captured on TV wielding a sign asking for beer money during ESPN's "College Gameday" event Saturday. (Carson King)

After consulting with his family, King pledged to donate his earnings (sans about $15, for one case of beer) to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. As his friends and relatives spread the message, the contributions to his Venmo multiplied. They kept coming in Monday, and by Tuesday afternoon, Busch Beer and Venmo took notice, each offering to match his donation to the hospital.

King’s account will remain open for donations until the end of the month.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired.



We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk💛@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

As attention to King’s poster-turned-charity reached its zenith, he said some of his friends wondered why he’d opted against holding on to some of the money. He works on the rapid response team at Prairie Meadows Casino, after all — why not spend it there?

For King, the answer was obvious.

“There’s a better purpose for it,” he said. “The kids deserve everything they can get. If I can give it to them, I’m going to give it to them.”

King called the hospital Monday morning and introduced himself.

“Oh my God,” a receptionist exclaimed, according to King. “I’ve wanted to talk to you!”

Both parties have since come up with a plan: King will visit at the end of the month, where he’ll receive a tour of the facility and meet some of the children the funds will benefit. He’ll carry with him a check.

And this time, the paper he wields won’t be a joke at all.

