

Luis Severino made his 2019 debut Tuesday and pitched four strong innings as the Yankees' starter against the Angels, allowing two hits and walking two while striking out four in the Yankees' 8-0 win over Angels. (Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — When one-time New York Yankees ace Luis Severino took the mound Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, his season statistics — 0-0, 0.00 ERA — stood stark on the scoreboard, especially when juxtaposed with the Yankees’ record entering the game: 98-53. It was an incongruity — an early April stat line and a mid-September win-loss record — that hinted both at something having gone horribly wrong this season for Severino, and something having gone remarkably right for the 2019 Yankees.

Both, of course, are true.

Severino, the electric, 25-year-old right-hander with the hardest fastball of any starter in the game, had his 2019 debut pushed back 5 ½ months by shoulder and lat injuries. Meanwhile, the Yankees this season bravely endured the loss of Severino and 29 of his teammates — they set a record this year with 30 different players landing on the injured list — to post what is, following their 8-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, the best record in the major leagues.

Severino’s auspicious 2019 debut — four scoreless innings, with a fastball that topped out at 99 mph — will be felt across the American League postseason landscape, as the Yankees prepare to enter what could be an epic three-way battle with the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins in October in which every additional weapon could tilt the outcome.

“It’s been a long road back, but I’m here now,” Severino said. “I think I can help my team.”

On Tuesday night, when Manager Aaron Boone told Severino after the fourth inning that he was taking him out, Severino tried to plead his case for more. “I’m not done,” Severino recalled telling Boone. “I’m good — one more inning.”

It didn’t work, but the Yankees — whose magic number for clinching the AL East was reduced to two by Tuesday night’s victory — now have a scant two weeks to determine how much they can expect from Severino in October.

Whatever role they choose for him in the upcoming postseason, it almost certainly won’t be the one Severino is used to — a front-line starter looking to pitch deep into a game.

For one thing, there probably isn’t time to get Severino stretched out to that point. And for another, that job scarcely exists for the Yankees here at the end of 2019.

When the 2019 postseason arrives for the Yankees — with Game 1 of the Division Series slated for Oct. 4 — Severino will be one of a half-dozen or so pitchers on their staff whose precise roles have yet to be determined, and which may be subject to alteration for the duration of October, or as long as the Yankees remain alive.

These are strange days in the evolution of baseball’s pitching roles. The first pitcher of a game is often not a starter, but an opener. The next pitcher is just as likely to be called a rover or a piggyback as a long or middle reliever. The handy, time-honored dichotomy between starters and relievers is disintegrating. The final pitches of the past two World Series were thrown not by closers, but by starters – Houston’s Charlie Morton and Boston’s Chris Sale — pressed into relief.

Although many of these concepts were invented by small-market teams driven by ingenuity and efficiency, it is the Yankees — with their $220 million payroll and vast star-power — who, on the doorstep of October, are leading the majors in rethinking the optimal distribution of the 27 outs that have been required for victory since the beginning of time. It is, and will continue to be, a fluid concept.

“We’re trying to maximize performance, right?” Boone said Tuesday. “So how do we do that? Who’s available to us [in the bullpen]? And does it make sense to [start] someone initially ahead of a guy who’s going to give us [more innings]? There’s a lot of things that go into that. Sometimes [plans] get altered day by day based on [which] guys you’ve used.”

Aside from presumed Game 1 starter James Paxton, a high-strikeout lefty who is 9-0 with a 2.50 ERA since the start of August while averaging six innings per start, the Yankees’ October pitching probables are TBA, TBA and TBA — and all of them are more likely to last three or four innings than six or seven. Some of them could be used in tandem with each other — “piggybacking” — before giving way to the Yankees’ deep and talented bullpen for the late innings.

Among the candidates to fill these roles:

*Nominal “starters” Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ, Domingo German and CC Sabathia, all of whom have been hampered by injuries and/or a dip in performance in the season’s second half.

*Nominal “reliever” Chad Green, who has made 14 “starts” as an opener this season, some lasting as long as two innings.

*And now that he is back, healthy and apparently effective, Severino.

Finding the proper combinations game to game will bring into play a calculus of lineup matchups, individualized rest schedules and psychological evaluations — not every longtime starter is capable of adapting to the differing rhythms and pacing of a mid-game entrance.

“There’s probably guys we wouldn’t do it with, or entertain it,” Boone said. “Every starter who has started their entire career, it would be an adjustment going to it. But it may also benefit them. So who’s suited for it? That’s up for debate.”

These being the 2019 Yankees, a key player returning from injury had to be counterbalanced by another being lost to one. On Tuesday night, moments after wrapping up their victory in Severino’s season debut, the team announced right-handed reliever Dellin Betances suffered a partially torn Achilles’ tendon in a freak incident Sunday in Toronto. Betances, at his best a high-leverage standout of the Yankees’ bullpen, had rehabbed a shoulder injury all year, only to return Sunday and suffer the new injury. His 2019 totals: 2/3 of an inning pitched, two strikeouts.

By Thursday, the Yankees expect to have designated hitter/left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, among the game’s most prolific sluggers, back in their lineup, and beyond that, catcher Gary Sanchez and DH Edwin Encarnacion are working their way back from muscle strains.

Closing in on 100 wins, the Yankees are hoping this October ends with their first World Series title since 2009 — a gap that may be only a decade chronologically, but that, as measured by the changing nature of pitching roles, feels like an eternity.

In October 2009, across 15 games, Yankees starting pitchers averaged better than six innings per start, and in the American League Championship Series win over the Angels, their starter pitched into the seventh inning in all six games — with Sabathia, then a 29-year-old ace, tossing eight innings in both Games 1 and 4.

This October, it wouldn’t be a surprise if no Yankees starter sees the seventh inning. If the optimum postseason pitching performance in 2009 was eight dominant innings from an ace, in 2019 it is four dominant innings each from a pair of starters in piggyback tandem.

That’s baseball in the fall of 2019. The days of the indefatigable postseason workhorse are gone. The days of openers and rovers and piggybacks, for better or worse, are here.

