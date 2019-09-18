

Washington Redskins cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) injured his leg in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins placed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a leg injury during Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team now has 10 players on injured reserve.

Rodgers-Cromartie left the game with a severe limp, but later returned. Coach Jay Gruden had said after the game there were no major injuries, but that changed in the two days since.

Players on injured reserve may return after eight weeks and can start practicing after six. Teams can bring back just two players off injured reserve during a season.

The secondary is already banged up, with Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) missing Sunday’s loss. Moreau practiced Wednesday, but Dunbar did not participate during the portion open to the media.

The team added free agent outside linebacker Noah Spence in a move to help bolster its pass rush. The 25-year-old was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and recorded 5.5 sacks as a rookie, playing all 16 games with three starts. He played 12 games last season but finished with just three tackles. The Redskins have the second-fewest sacks in the NFL this season, with just two in two games.

