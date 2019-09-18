

Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson has his hair cut before a match last December. (Michael Frankel/SNJTODAY.COM via AP, File)

A New Jersey high school referee who told a wrestler he had to cut his dreadlocks to avoid forfeit has been suspended for two years, the state’s Division on Civil Rights announced Wednesday.

Alan Maloney will be banned from officiating matches over the next two seasons, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, who also announced that the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) has agreed to mandate implicit bias training for officials and staff involved in athletics across the state.

The findings came after a nearly nine-month investigation into last year’s Dec. 19 incident at Buena Regional School, when Maloney told junior wrestler Andrew Johnson he had to cut his dreadlocks to be able to compete in a match. A video of school officials cutting Johnson’s hair before the match went viral on social media and caused widespread outrage.

The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights also issued a new “Guidance on Race Discrimination Based on Hairstyle” to explain when treating people differently because of their hairstyle may violate the state’s anti-discrimination laws and to help prevent such discrimination in the future, according to Grewal.

“Student athletes should be able to compete with each other on a level playing field,” Grewal said in a statement. “Racial discrimination in the enforcement of the rules of any sport is inconsistent with the spirit of fair play. The Division on Civil Rights’ action today makes it less likely that any student athlete will have to endure discrimination that not only undermines fair competition but also violates our state laws.”

The parallel investigations interviewed Johnson, Maloney, the NJSIAA Rules Interpreter and officials, members of the New Jersey Wrestling Officials Association, and the Rules Interpreter for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), which develops and publishes the rules for high school wrestling across the country, among others.

A video of the Dec. 19 incident showed an emotional Johnson, who is biracial, standing on the mat while a white female trainer cut off his dreadlocks shortly after Maloney, who is white, had given him the ultimatum.

Following the incident, Buena made international headlines as countless politicians, celebrities, athletes and activists defended Johnson, from Chance the Rapper to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Some in the New Jersey wrestling community defended Maloney, who in 2016 was also accused of using a racial slur during an altercation with a black referee. In March, Maloney sent a notice of intent of filing a lawsuit, claiming defamation of character and emotional distress. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to the Division on Civil Rights investigation, Maloney had argued that Johnson’s hair violated the National Federation of State High School Associations’ rule 4.2.1, which governs the length of an athlete’s hair and when an athlete must wear a hair cover.

“However, that rule had previously been interpreted by various New Jersey wrestling officials to require a hair covering for several traditionally Black hairstyles regardless of hair length,” Grewal said in the statement.

As part of the agreement between the Division on Civil Rights and NJSIAA, the NJSIAA will provide training to all of its local rules interpreters and to all wrestling officials in the state emphasizing that Rule 4.2.1 is based solely on hair length, not on hair style.

According to Wednesday’s release, the training will be completed before the start of this year’s wrestling season, and “will also explain the long history of discrimination based on hair style.”