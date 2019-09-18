

Richard Panik thought his season with Arizona last year was his most consistent season in his NHL career. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As Richard Panik thought about his career-best 22-goal season with the Chicago Blackhawks three years ago, a sly smile crept across his face. The Washington Capitals’ offseason forward acquisition knows that 44-point season is the barometer for his future in Washington — and he isn’t shying away from it.

“Washington is an offensive team so there are going to be plenty of opportunities and I have to execute them,” said Panik, who signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Capitals in July.

On his fifth team since he made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2012-13 season, Panik will make his Washington debut in Wednesday’s second preseason game at Capital One Arena against the St. Louis Blues.

This season, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward is expected to fill the third-line right wing role that Brett Connolly — who signed with the Florida Panthers on July 1 — occupied the past three seasons. Playing on a line with center Lars Eller, Connolly recorded three career years, including a 22 goals last season. The Capitals are hoping Panik will have a similar offensive resurgence if slotted on the third line with Eller and left wing Carl Hagelin. Eller is currently day-to-day with an “upper-body” injury.

Panik tallied 14 goals and 19 assists with the Arizona Coyotes last season, calling it the most consistent of his NHL career. The 28-year-old Slovak averaged 16:37 of ice time, a career-high.

“The style we play in Arizona, I didn’t have much offense, but yeah, I just want to transfer [the consistency] to this season and be ready every game,” Panik said. “It sounds cliche, but that is what I was struggling with in the past, and I think now I’ve figured it out — to be there at the right time, right position and play the game hard.”

In Washington, Panik also will be expected to contribute on the penalty kill, an area Capitals Coach Todd Reirden stressed all last season. The unit struggled last season until the Capitals acquired Hagelin and defenseman Nick Jensen at the trade deadline. With offseason additions of Panik and forward Garnet Hathaway, the group will look to compensate for offseason departures.

Panik spent nearly 90 minutes on the penalty kill for the Coyotes last season. He had done small stints on the power play and penalty kill with other teams, but never had a full role until last year.

“When I was younger I didn’t want to play that,” Panik said. “I wanted to play more power play. Now when I am older, I think it gets you more in the game and it gets you to keep moving your feet. You aren’t just sitting on the bench.”

And as Panik continues to work on his consistency and adjustments on the ice, his off-ice transition to Washington has been fairly seamless. He moved into the area with his wife, Nikola, and 16-month-old daughter, Lilien. The trio is staying in a hotel, awaiting the arrival of furniture before they move into their new home.

However, the hotel room can be a little small for Lilien, who Panik concedes always has a lot of energy to burn. Earlier in the week, Panik posted an Instagram story of himself holding Lilien at the top of an escalator, her little feet quickly trying to keep up with the fast-moving staircase in a treadmill-like fashion. Lilien had started wandering toward the escalator seconds before, so Panik crouched patiently and held her until she was done experimenting with the foreign contraption.

“I had to hold her, you know, I can’t just let her go and my wife, she just started videotaping,” Panik said.

As for the Instagram caption?

“‘How to get my kid tired out,’” Panik said. “It was fun.”

Panik and his wife are expecting another baby in late October. They don’t know the gender of their second child, but after having a baby girl, Panik can only imagine adding a boy to the mix.

“She has a lot of energy, but I think boys have more energy,” Panik said with a laugh. Defenseman Radko “Gudas, he has a little boy and he has so much energy, it’s crazy.”

Panik knows Gudas from their time playing together in Tampa Bay and in the American Hockey League (AHL), winning the Calder Cup trophy together with the Norfolk Admirals in 2012. Their wives are friends, which has helped ease the transition. Panik also spent time with defenseman Michal Kempny during their stints in Chicago, and Kempny’s girlfriend is close with Panik’s wife.

“That helps with the kid too,” Panik said. “You got free babysitters."

And while having familiar faces in the room can help Panik settle in, on the ice his teammates know what he brings to a Capitals team ready to bounce back from an early playoff exit.

“He can win the games,” Gudas said. “He can carry his line. He’s a big, strong, smart player that has a really good shot and really good hockey sense. I always enjoy playing with him and even living with him. So I’m really happy he’s on our team. He’s a good friend too, so I think he’s gonna fit well.”

