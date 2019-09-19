“McMichael for him, he is excellent with the puck,” Reirden said before the Capitals’ 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. “His offensive reads and feel for the game has been I think very strong for a young player so far and the challenge of playing defense in this team is so important at this level.”

NHL teams have until Oct. 1 to trim down their roster and get under the salary cap. With a projected 23-man roster, the team is more than $1.3 million over the salary cap ceiling of $81.5 million, according to CapFriendly.com. The Capitals will get some salary-cap relief while Kuznetsov is suspended because his $7.8 million cap hit will be off the books until he returns Oct. 8 against the Dallas Stars. Kuznetsov’s suspension will buy them an additional week to become compliant.

Washington will play its third preseason game Saturday night at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals are 2-0 in the preseason thus far, with a 4-3 overtime win Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks and a 3-2 win Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues.

Here is the full list of players the Capitals have cut in training camp so far:

♦ Connor McMichael (London; OHL)

♦ Aliaksei Protas (Prince Albert; WHL)

♦ Eric Florchuk (Saskatoon; WHL)

♦ Alex Kannok-Leipert (Vancouver; WHL)

♦ Damien Riat (Biel; Swiss NLA)

♦ Kody Clark (rehab in Hershey; upper-body injury)

♦ Riley Sutter (rehab in Hershey; upper-body injury)

♦ Casey Bailey (Hershey)

♦ Erik Burgdoerfer (Hershey)

♦ Tommy Hughes (Hershey)

♦ Kale Kessy (Hershey)

♦ Chris McCarthy (Hershey)

♦ Matt Moulson (Hershey)

♦ Logan Thompson (Hershey)

♦ Matthew Weis (Hershey)

♦ Steven Whitney (Hershey)

♦ Beck Warm (released from ATO)

♦ Hayden Hawkey (released from ATO)

This list will be updated as more cuts will be made throughout training camp.

