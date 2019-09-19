

Eli Manning during a loss to the Buffalo Bills. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Eli Manning’s run as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants came to an end this week after almost 15 years when Coach Pat Shurmur announced that rookie Daniel Jones was taking over under center beginning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the surface, Manning did everything you could ask from your franchise quarterback. He made a franchise record 232 starts since replacing Kurt Warner in late 2004, including 210 in a row, still the second longest streak for an NFL quarterback. He twice defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, ending New England’s bid for an undefeated season after the 2007 season. As of Wednesday morning, Manning ranks sixth in completions (4,860), seventh in passing yards (56,537) and eighth in passing touchdowns (362) in league history. Then there are his four Pro Bowl bids and two Super Bowl MVP awards.

It’s a solid resume, with that last item nearly guaranteeing that Manning will be enshrined in Canton once he is eligible. But make no mistake: His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will also lower the bar for every quarterback who comes after him.

Just look at the numbers. Manning’s career completion rate (60 percent) was below the league average (63 percent) over the course of his career, ranking 46th among 73 passers with at least 1,000 attempts since 2004. His average yards per pass (7.0) was also below average, ranking 39th in that span. Same for his touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.5, 37th).

Those are also key ingredients in the league’s passer rating. And Manning’s 84.1 rating was below the league average of 89.2 during his career; he ranked 42nd among those passers with at least 1,000 attempts, behind quarterbacks like Jay Cutler, Sam Bradford and Trent Green. Even Manning’s regular season won-loss record, a team stat that is an admittedly terrible barometer of individual performance, was a decidedly average 116-116. In fact, the only stats where Manning ranked in the upper half of the league were the raw counting stats like passing yards and touchdowns, byproducts of a virtually uninterrupted 15-year career.

To put this mediocrity in context, there are only two Hall of Fame quarterbacks who finished their careers with a below average passer rating after adjusting for the era in which they played: Charley Trippi and Jim Finks.

Trippi, who played from 1947 to 1955, was a quintuple-threat, finishing his career with 3,506 rushing yards, 2,547 passing yards, 1,321 receiving yards and 7,907 punting yards, plus four interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries as a defensive back. Finks spent time at quarterback and defensive back from 1949 to 1955 and was also the architect of the “Purple People Eaters,” the dynamic defensive line of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Hall of Fame quarterbacks who played after the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 have all been above average. That includes those with and without Super Bowl rings. Enshrining Manning would thus be unprecedented.

Under Pro Football Reference’s era-adjusted passer rating, 100 is considered the league average, with higher numbers indicating better performances.

Warren Moon has the lowest era-adjusted passer rating index among modern Hall of Fame quarterbacks without a Super Bowl win. His 80.9 career rating, produced from 1984 to 2000, earned an era-adjusted passer rating index of 106. Jim Kelly, also a non-Super Bowl winner despite four straight championship appearances from 1990 to 1993, has the next lowest era-adjusted passer rating index in this group at 111.

There are seven quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame who played all or part of their career after 1970 and won exactly one Super Bowl: Joe Namath, Ken Stabler, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, Kurt Warner, Len Dawson and Steve Young. All have an above-average passer rating after taking into account the era in which they played. The worst of the group is Namath, whose 65.5 career passer rating produced an era-adjusted passer rating index of 102 during his 13-year career (1965 to 1977).

Among the seven modern Hall of Fame quarterbacks with two Super Bowl wins or more — a group that includes John Elway, Bob Griese, Bart Starr, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana — the era-adjusted passer rating indexes range from 105 (Elway and Bradshaw) to 123 (Montana). Again, Manning could finish his career with an era-adjusted passer rating index of 98, which is below average for his era.

Manning isn’t even the best quarterback from his draft class. Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers have both accumulated more Approximate Value (Doug Drinen’s method of putting a single numerical value on any player’s season, at any position, from any year) than Manning. If you include all quarterbacking production since 2004, Manning’s rookie year, he falls to No. 8, behind two other passers, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan, who were drafted after him. (Three players who preceded Manning — Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning — also rank ahead of him in Approximate Value since 2004.)

Perhaps Manning is a true outlier, the unique quarterback whose postseason exploits outweigh his regular-season performance to Hall of Fame voters. For some, the two Super Bowl victories at the expense of Brady and Bill Belichick, two titans who will define Manning’s era, were resume enough. But at some point, you have to acknowledge those were team victories. And when you focus solely on Manning’s individual performance, his enshrinement could end up diminishing the Hall of Fame’s standards.

