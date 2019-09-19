

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has produced nicely in the first two weeks of the season and has some appeal in Week 3. (Jeff Haynes/Associated Press)

What a difference a week makes.

The major Week 2 injuries to top-line fantasy starters are going to be felt throughout the entire season. For owners of Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees, another quarterback is now a must, not an option.

With Week 3 upon us, I’m here to help. My Week 2 advice on borderline starters was on point while my suggested sleepers didn’t quite reach their potential. Onward and upward.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

[Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: With Cam Newton banged up, avoid Panthers receivers]

Sleepers

Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots: Quick quiz: Which New England running back leads the team in yards from scrimmage? Sony Michel? Nope. James White? Incorrect. Yes, it’s Burkhead, and yet he remains widely available even after midweek pickups. Burkhead is available in 86 percent of ESPN leagues. So long as Michel continues to average a pathetic 2.8 yards per carry, Burkhead will continue to see a decent amount of touches. The Patriots host the Jets at home on Sunday. Without quarterback Sam Darnold, New York’s offense is reliant on Le’Veon Bell. Its defense will be without C.J. Mosley. All this bodes well for Burkhead’s production. If you find yourself in dire need of an RB2/flex, Burkhead offers some appeal.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles: Like Burkhead, Agholor is widely available. And the receiver figures to inherit a lot of targets with Philadelphia teammates DeSean Jackson (out two weeks with an abdominal strain) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) both injured. Agholor will be facing a solid Detroit defense. Still, some owners may need a wide receiver and Agholor has proven capable. He’s available in 86 percent of ESPN leagues.

Fringe Starters

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts: Perhaps you own the aforementioned Roethlisberger or Brees, or maybe Cam Newton, who might not play in Week 3 (more below). Or perhaps you need a QB, or at least a second QB, to consider for byes and matchups in the weeks ahead. If Brissett is available, you shouldn’t hesitate to grab him. He’s played two road games and put up 20-plus fantasy points in each contest. Not too shabby. Brissett is available in 84 percent of ESPN leagues. Next up: a home game against an Atlanta secondary that so far has been solid. The Falcons’ offense should hold its own in what could be a high-scoring affair, and Brissett has a strong chance to put up another 20-point week.

[Week 3 fantasy football rankings]

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns: Landry has provided very little to his owners thus far and that may not change this week. The Cleveland offense has not replicated the impressive play we saw during the second half of QB Baker Mayfield’s rookie season. The Browns host the Rams on Sunday night, and the Los Angeles secondary has yet to allow a passing touchdown this season. Perhaps if this were a better matchup, Landry would be worth a roll of the dice, but until he produces, he has to be relegated to the bench.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs: Robinson’s ownership skyrocketed (from 0 percent to 51 percent) following his performance in Week 2 (six receptions, 172 yards, two touchdowns). Pundits are getting on board. Kansas City plays its home opener Sunday against the Ravens. Baltimore’s defense isn’t as good as it was a year ago when the Ravens nearly upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Ravens’ secondary enters Week 3 a little beat-up after surrendering 349 yards passing to Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray last week. Most fantasy owners probably have enough depth that they’ll be tempted to wait another week before inserting Robinson into their lineups. Others may not have that luxury or simply do not want to miss out on a potential big day. The lean here is that Robinson is worth a play.

Injury Decisions

James Conner, RB, Steelers: A knee injury forced Conner to sit out practice Wednesday and suddenly his fantasy season seems on shaky ground. If he goes, he is unlikely to be at full strength; add in playing with a new young QB and Conner’s ceiling might be limited in Week 3.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: Jacobs was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and his status is something to monitor through the week. While Jacobs has produced nicely, he is going to have his hands full should he play in Oakland’s road game at Minnesota. Given his production, it’s going to be difficult for owners to bench him if he’s active. But expectations should be tempered in Week 3 for the Raiders’ rookie.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts: Mack is dealing with a calf injury and missed practice Wednesday. His situation will need to be monitored. Jordan Wilkins will pick up carries in the ground game while Nyheim Hines will likely seen an uptick in touches in the passing game should Mack be unable to go.

[How to replace Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger in your fantasy football lineups]

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers: A foot injury could sideline Newton for Carolina’s weekend matchup against Arizona. The Cardinals would have been an appealing matchup, despite Newton’s slow start. Kyle Allen would start in Newton’s place.

David Njoku, TE, Browns: It appears Njoku will be out at least a few weeks with a broken wrist. For those owners in need of a tight end, Jason Witten of the Cowboys (owned in 31 percent of ESPN leagues) might be an alternative for the Cowboys’ Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Another alternative going forward could be Chris Herndon of the New York Jets. He’s suspended through Week 4 and could return in Week 5 when Darnold is expected to rejoin the club.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills: The promising rookie tailback suffered a hamstring practice in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s Week 2 win. He did not practice Wednesday and is in jeopardy for Week 3. It’s unfortunate since Singletary was on the cusp of becoming a weekly play. It’s also unfortunate because Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looked awfully tasty for Singletary.

Read more NFL news:

Best bets for NFL Week 3: Bears, 49ers and Chiefs roll on

The NFL’s great quarterback transition is happening, and the most flexible teams will thrive

Eli Manning would lower the standard for Hall of Fame quarterbacks

Drew Brees is out, but Sean Payton isn’t saying who will replace him as Saints’ starter

No matter what the NFL does, its officiating headaches just won’t go away

Ben Roethlisberger out for the season, will have elbow surgery

Lamar Jackson will let you choose how he beats you

The Cowboys look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders

Saints fans cry foul after yet another bad call: ‘We just want answers’