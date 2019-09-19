

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur's next call to Mike Francesa will be a first-time-in-a-long-time type of thing. (Bill Kostroun)

The New York Giants, as you may have noticed, are not very good. They have lost their first two games by a combined 63-31, have probably the worst defense of any team that isn’t actively tanking and just benched Eli Manning for a guy whose most recent in-game experience took place in Shreveport, La.

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur likely is well aware of his team’s many problems. Nevertheless, New York sports-talk host Mike Francesa decided to remind him of his team’s glaring deficiencies during his show Monday on WFAN.

Mike Francesa lets Giants head coach Pat Shurmur know that his team sucks.#GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/odUxncTumR — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 16, 2019

“I mean, I hate to say it but you look like a terrible team,” Francesa told Shurmur. “You’re not good at anything. You got a really good running back and you got a good kicker who missed a field goal yesterday, but other than that you don’t look very good at anything. You can’t get the ball in the end zone, and you can’t stop anybody. That’s a hard combination.”

To which Shurmur could only reply, “Well, those are things that we got to work on as we move forward.”

Shurmur appeared on Francesa’s show every Monday, because WFAN is the team’s flagship radio station. He won’t be doing that anymore.

“I think that was an organizational decision not to do that,” Shurmur told reporters Thursday. “Most people aren’t aware of this, but I wasn’t contractually obligated to do that spot. We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for our relationship with the radio station. We just felt like for a while, just put that to bed for a while and not do it and move forward.”

Francesa has long made it clear that he is not a fan of Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, blasting him for picking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (he of recent Shreveport fame) with the No. 6 pick of this year’s draft, keeping Eli Manning on the team after doing so and trading away wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one year after giving him a contract extension worth nearly $100 million

“The Giants, in a word, have become sad,” Francesa said the day after this year’s draft. “They have become a sad, chronic, losing organization that has proved under Gettleman’s leadership that a) you can’t believe a word that Gettleman says and b) that they don’t have a plan, because there is no plan.”

Things have gotten so cold between Francesa and the Giants that he didn’t do his annual shows from training camp this year. Manning ended his weekly spot with Francesa, citing the desire to spend more time with his family.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Giants brass spent Tuesday “trying to figure out how they could continue to take ‘high road’ with Francesa” after his comments to Shurmur. “They decided there was no high road available.”

