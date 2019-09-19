

After practicing some Wednesday, Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen missed all of Thursday's practice, putting his availability for Monday night's game in question. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Once again, the Washington Redskins practiced Thursday without defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and tight end Jordan Reed, leading to a concern that both key contributors might not be able to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Allen, who sprained his knee in the season-opening defeat at the Philadelphia Eagles, missed last week’s loss the Dallas Cowboys. But Coach Jay Gruden had expressed hope that Allen, who practiced some Wednesday, would be able to fully practice this week. Instead, he missed Thursday’s practice completely.

“He had a significant injury,” Gruden said, “so we’re just making sure he’s going to be okay before he starts individual drills and practice. We thought another day for him would be more beneficial for him.”

Reed’s status is more uncertain as he recovers from a concussion suffered in the team’s third preseason game. He has done individual work in practices, including Wednesday’s, but has yet to be cleared for full practices or a game.

Also not practicing Thursday were cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), quarterback Colt McCoy (leg) and linebacker Cassanova McKinzy (hip). Right tackle Morgan Moses, who is dealing with a sore knee, and cornerback Fabian Moreau, who has missed both games this season with an ankle injury, were limited Thursday.

