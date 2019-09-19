

Robinson High School in Northern Virginia has run the wing-T offense for several seasons. (Robinson Athletic Boosters)

When Oak Hills High School Coach Robert Kistner looked around his Southern California conference three years ago, he realized he needed to make a change.

Nearly all of the high school teams in San Bernardino County were operating spread offenses, as was Kistner’s. His team had achieved success with the scheme, which is a pass-heavy, up-tempo offense meant to stretch defenses into covering the entire field and defend more in space. But as the majority of teams started to adopt the spread, it made preparing to defend it that much easier. Defenses, which were using smaller and faster athletes against the scheme, had figured spread teams out.

So for the 2017 season, Kistner flipped his offense from the spread to a more traditional, run-heavy scheme, a countertrend being implemented by high school coaches around the country. Some of the same coaches who once recognized the spread as a competitive advantage against more talented teams are realizing that in the era of the spread, which is commonplace throughout high school football, college and the NFL, moving to a more old-school approach can be a sound strategy.

“You got kids that played coverage all year round and now you have to [defend the run] and so it kind of ... changes what they are doing,” Kistner said. “And now it’s, ‘We’re coming at you. How are you going to react?'”

Kistner, who has more than 30 years of coaching experience, understands why the spread is so popular among teams. But he also knows that football is a cyclical sport, and that there is an advantage to playing a style that opponents aren’t as used to.

“There is always a pendulum,” ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter said. “When things get too far one way, it will swing back ... you want to be the anomaly that no one is built to stop.”

This thought rings true for many teams across the country, including Tomball High School in Texas, which has also gone away from the spread and become a power running team. In Louisiana, Comeaux High School has switched from the spread offense to the wing-T, to deceive teams with the old-fashioned, run-heavy system.

Coaches often adjust their offenses to exploit weaknesses in the defense, and vice versa. With coaching being a copycat profession, that means using old concepts that are recycled and presented in a slightly different manner.

“It presents a major challenge for any team ... they really can keep people off balance,” said Randy Trivers of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. “People don’t normally see that stuff.”

That’s why some high schools never strayed from their more traditional offenses, like Robinson High School in Northern Virginia. Not only has Robinson run the wing-T offense since Coach Scott Vossler was promoted to head coaching duties in 2014, but also under multiple head coaches before him.

“It is not necessarily what you are doing, it is how you are doing it,” Vossler said of his offensive philosophy. “One reason why we have success running the ball is because we are so dedicated to it. ... It is not that we have secret plays that we’ve drawn up and no one can figure it out.”

But too much of anything can always have its downside. Kistner remembers back in the 1990s, when the wing-T was the system of choice. Seven of Kistner’s 10 league opponents were running the wing-T, so it made it easier for his defenses to stop an offense that they saw for the majority of their season.

“By getting a different look, you are making defenses have to adjust that week for you, and then they can go back to what is comfortable,” Kistner said.

Even high school coaches who have made the change back to traditional offenses don’t think that the spread will completely disappear from the sport. It has trickled up into the college and pro games, and the proliferation of year-round 7-on-7 football leagues at the youth levels means players are more and more comfortable playing in — and defending — wide-open passing offenses.

But in some cases, even teams that like to be able to spread opponents out and throw the ball are changing to more of a hybrid or “multiple” approach that allows them to switch to the run game when they need to. At Gonzaga in D.C., Trivers has always maintained the belief that an offense needs to be versatile. His team’s ability to thrive in the run game, then switch to a pass-heavy approach in his team’s conference championship game helped it win its first title since 2002.

“When you are trying to come up and be multiple, it is important that you execute with proficiency,” Trivers said. “There is a fine line between doing too much and not being good at anything.”

As new and old concepts trickle up and down the various levels of the sport, the overarching theme from coaches remains the same: If everyone is running the same concepts, no one has a clear edge. For now, that could lead to more high school teams turning back the clock, running the more traditional, run-heavy offenses of several decades ago.

“You are going to see it come back around,” Kistner said. “Maybe it won’t look the same as it did back in the ’80s, but it will come back around in some form or fashion."

